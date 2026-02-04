Yash Vs Ranveer Singh At Box Office: Hits, Flops And Highest Grossers Compared Before Toxic Vs Dhurandhar The Revenge Clash

Eid 2026 is poised to be one of the most anticipated dates for a movie release in recent times as the two hotly anticipated titles are arriving on the big screens. On one hand is Yash starrer Toxic - A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, and its opponent is Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Toxic is Yash's first release in nearly four years after the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 (2022). Its sexually charged teaser has already become a talking point and the star-studded, pan-India cast is one of the many reasons to not miss Toxic on the big screens.

Toxic is Yash's first release in 4 years | Image: X

For Dhurandhar 2, given the first installment's unprecedented commercial and critical success, the sequel is already "the movie" to look out for. With just a few weeks left for the big ticket entertainers to finally arrive, here's looking at the box office record of leading stars Yash and Ranveer.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is one of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year | Image: X

Yash: TV actor to box office juggernaut

Yash started off working as a TV actor and transitioned to the big screens in 2007 with the release of his debut film Jambada Hudugi. In Moggina Manasu (2008), Yash was paired opposite his now wife Radhika Pandit for the first time. In the same year, the Kannada actor featured in Rocky, which has now become synonymous with his moniker Rocking Star Yash. In the coming years, Yash would continue to feature in 2-3 movies each year. His notable films include Gokula (2009), Kirataka (2011), Lucky (2012), Jaanu (2012), Googly (2013), Raja Huli (2013), Gajakesari (2014), Mr And Mrs Ramachari (2014), Santhu Straight Forward (2016) and the KGF franchise.

Yash has transitioned from rom-coms to gritty roles and actiuon movies | Image: X

Rocky: ₹15 crore

Kallara Santhe: ₹12 crore

Gokula: ₹5 crore

Kirataka: ₹8 crore

Lucky: ₹9 crore

Jaanu: ₹8 crore

Googly: ₹15 crore

Raja Huli: ₹12 crore

Gajakesari: ₹30 crore

Mr And Mrs Ramachari: ₹50 crore

Masterpiece: ₹35 crore

Santhu Straight Forward: ₹30 crore

KGF Chapter 1: ₹250 crore

KGF Chapter 2: ₹1250 crore

Notably, Yash has transitioned from starring in hit rom-coms to out-and-out massy actioners.



Ranveer Singh: A promising box office star

Ranveer Singh made an impressive debut with Band Baaja Baraat in 2010. Over the years, his filmography has been a mixed bag of hits and flops but one thing that has remained consistent is how the actor has never left audiences disappointed with his performances. After BBB showcased Ranveer's soft and charming side, he did Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) in the same genre. Lootera and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela followed in 2013 and while the former won him critical praise, the latter was a huge hit. As he switched to more gritty roles in Gunday (2014) and Kill Dil (2014), audience love evaded him. He made a box office comeback with Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018) and Simmba (2018), also showcasing his range in serious and comic roles.

Ranveer has showcased his acting range in the movies he has featured in | Image: X

Here's a look at the collection of his movies so far.

Band Baaja Baraat: ₹23 crore

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl: ₹30 crore

Lootera: ₹27 crore

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram - Leela: ₹113 crore

Gunday: ₹73 crore

Kill Dil: ₹29 crore

Dil Dhadakne Do: ₹75 crore

Bajirao Mastani: ₹183 crore

Befikre: ₹60 crore

Padmaavat: ₹585 crore

Simmba: ₹240 crore

Gully Boy: ₹135 crore

83: ₹103 crore

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: ₹16.59 crore

Cirkus: ₹35 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ₹153.55 crore

Dhurandhar: nearly ₹1400 crore