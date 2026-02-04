Updated 4 February 2026 at 20:40 IST
Yash Vs Ranveer Singh At Box Office: Hits, Flops And Highest Grossers Compared Before Toxic Vs Dhurandhar The Revenge Clash
While online fan rivalry is heating up before the release of Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, here's a look at how the two actors' movies have fared at the box office so far.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Eid 2026 is poised to be one of the most anticipated dates for a movie release in recent times as the two hotly anticipated titles are arriving on the big screens. On one hand is Yash starrer Toxic - A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, and its opponent is Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Toxic is Yash's first release in nearly four years after the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 (2022). Its sexually charged teaser has already become a talking point and the star-studded, pan-India cast is one of the many reasons to not miss Toxic on the big screens.
For Dhurandhar 2, given the first installment's unprecedented commercial and critical success, the sequel is already "the movie" to look out for. With just a few weeks left for the big ticket entertainers to finally arrive, here's looking at the box office record of leading stars Yash and Ranveer.
Advertisement
Yash: TV actor to box office juggernaut
Yash started off working as a TV actor and transitioned to the big screens in 2007 with the release of his debut film Jambada Hudugi. In Moggina Manasu (2008), Yash was paired opposite his now wife Radhika Pandit for the first time. In the same year, the Kannada actor featured in Rocky, which has now become synonymous with his moniker Rocking Star Yash. In the coming years, Yash would continue to feature in 2-3 movies each year. His notable films include Gokula (2009), Kirataka (2011), Lucky (2012), Jaanu (2012), Googly (2013), Raja Huli (2013), Gajakesari (2014), Mr And Mrs Ramachari (2014), Santhu Straight Forward (2016) and the KGF franchise.
Rocky: ₹15 crore
Kallara Santhe: ₹12 crore
Gokula: ₹5 crore
Kirataka: ₹8 crore
Lucky: ₹9 crore
Jaanu: ₹8 crore
Googly: ₹15 crore
Raja Huli: ₹12 crore
Gajakesari: ₹30 crore
Mr And Mrs Ramachari: ₹50 crore
Masterpiece: ₹35 crore
Santhu Straight Forward: ₹30 crore
KGF Chapter 1: ₹250 crore
KGF Chapter 2: ₹1250 crore
Advertisement
Notably, Yash has transitioned from starring in hit rom-coms to out-and-out massy actioners.
Ranveer Singh: A promising box office star
Ranveer Singh made an impressive debut with Band Baaja Baraat in 2010. Over the years, his filmography has been a mixed bag of hits and flops but one thing that has remained consistent is how the actor has never left audiences disappointed with his performances. After BBB showcased Ranveer's soft and charming side, he did Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) in the same genre. Lootera and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela followed in 2013 and while the former won him critical praise, the latter was a huge hit. As he switched to more gritty roles in Gunday (2014) and Kill Dil (2014), audience love evaded him. He made a box office comeback with Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018) and Simmba (2018), also showcasing his range in serious and comic roles.
Here's a look at the collection of his movies so far.
Band Baaja Baraat: ₹23 crore
Ladies vs Ricky Bahl: ₹30 crore
Lootera: ₹27 crore
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram - Leela: ₹113 crore
Gunday: ₹73 crore
Kill Dil: ₹29 crore
Dil Dhadakne Do: ₹75 crore
Bajirao Mastani: ₹183 crore
Befikre: ₹60 crore
Padmaavat: ₹585 crore
Simmba: ₹240 crore
Gully Boy: ₹135 crore
83: ₹103 crore
Jayeshbhai Jordaar: ₹16.59 crore
Cirkus: ₹35 crore
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ₹153.55 crore
Dhurandhar: nearly ₹1400 crore
Ranveer and Yash are contemporaries. While it may appear as if Ranveer has a better hit record than Yash with his movies doing considerably better biz than the latter, the numbers don't provide the real picture. While Ranveer's movies have been made on a much bigger scale than Yash's projects, they have also seen wider release across India and key international territories. This has not been the case with Yash's movies as a majority of his releases until KGF were restricted to Karnataka. With the KGF franchise, Yash went bigger in scale and release strategy, screening movies pan-India and even internationally.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.