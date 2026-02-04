Bro Is Stuck In Rehman Dakait Mode: Akshaye Khanna's Ikka Teaser Invites Trolling For 'Similar Expressions'

Akshaye Khanna emerged as the highest grossing actor of 2025 with the back-to-back success of Chhaava and Dhurandhar. Both movies presented him in grey shades and fans loved his villainous avatars on the big screens. Despite delivering two superhits in a row, Akshaye was mired in a controversy after it came to light he has exited the upcoming Drishyam 3, citing fee issue. With that storm past him, a new look of the actor from his upcoming movie Ikka was revealed in a teaser shared by Netflix.

However, fans, who have loved Akshaye for his experimental roles and the depth he brings to his parts, were left unimpressed with Ikka teaser drop. Netizens commented that Akshaye is still stuck in "Rehman Dakait mode" as they pointed out similarities in his expressions in his upcoming movie and his last hit Dhurandhar.

As trolling followed, fans defended him. "Bro is still stuck in the role of Rehman Daikait (sic), said a social media user. Another one commented, "He can't get plastic surgery done (sic)." Some expressed disappointment over the the fact that Ikka will stream directly on OTT and won't see a big screen release.

Ikka is a courtroom drama starring Akshaye and Sunny Deol. Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and more. The teaser looks promising but Netflix is yet to reveal the release date.

