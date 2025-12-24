Year Ender 2025: 6 Bollywood Movies Make It To This Year's Top 10 Highest Grossers

Year Ender 2025: The past year was filled with almost as much drama at the box office as there was on screen. While some big-budget and highly anticipated projects like Sikandar underperformed at the big screens, others, underdog movies like Lokah: Chapter One, emerged as sleeper hits. Amid this, take a look at the top 10 movies that registered the biggest collections to grab a spot in the top 10 grossers of the year.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1



Kantara Chapter 1 is headlined by Rishab Shetty | Image: X

The pan-Indian hit Kantara: Chapter 1 performed exceptionally well at the box office and profited from a cross-regional appeal. Released on October 2, the movie was headlined by Rishab Shetty, who also directed it. The actor had earlier won a National Award for his performance in the prequel to the film. As per Sacnilk, the movie has raked in ₹622.44 crore in India nett. Worldwide, the film has grossed over ₹850 crore.

Chhaava



Chhaava was directed by Laxman Utekar | Image: X

The year began with a bang with the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava. The movie grossed ₹601 crore in India, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2025, at the time of publishing. The film also features Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna. The historical drama captivated audiences with its powerful narrative and robust performances.

Dhurandhar



Dhurandhar is an espionage thriller | Image: X

The Ranveer Singh headliner, which is still running in theatres, is quickly making its way to the top of the charts. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie has become the talk of the town on social media. In just 19 days, the film has amassed ₹589.5 crore in India. Worldwide, the film is about to breach the ₹900 crore mark.

Saiyaara





Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday made their debuts in Saiyaara | Image: X

The romance movie Saiyaara, featuring the newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The movie has become one of the highest-grossing love stories ever. The lead stars of the movie shot to fame overnight. The film has raked in ₹329.73 crore in India.

Coolie



Coolie was Rajinikanth's only release of the year

The Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has clinched the fifth spot in the list of top 10 highest grossers. Released in many languages and featuring several star cameos, the Lokesh Kanagraj directorial amassed a total of ₹285.01 crore in India.

Mahavatar Narsimha



Hombale Films produced Mahavatar Narsimha | Image: X

The animated movie scripted history at the box office by becoming the highest-grossing animated movie in India. The film raked in ₹251.3 crore in India and ₹326.82 crore worldwide.



War 2



War 2 is now streaming on Netflix

The seventh spot on the list of the year's highest grossers was grabbed by War 2. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the YRF movie was met with negative reviews online. Despite the mixed response, the movie amassed a total of ₹236.55 crore in India.

They Call Him OG



Pawan Kalyan features on the poster of They Call Him OG

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is also in the top 10 grossers. The movie earned ₹194.16 crore in India and ₹295.22 crore worldwide. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.



Sankranthiki Vasthunam



Sankranthiki Vasthunam received high praises on its release

The Daggubati Venkatesh starrer Telugu romance comedy has landed in the ninth spot on this year's highest-grossing films. The movie grossed ₹186.97 crore in India.

Housefull 5



Housefull 5 is led by Akshay Kumar | Image: X