You Star Penn Badgley Surprises Fans with Twin Boys Announcement on Instagram
Actor Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke have privately welcomed twin boys, expanding their family. Sharing a rare glimpse of their newborns, Badgley balances early parenthood with promoting his new book CRUSHMORE while enjoying family life with their older children.
Actor Penn Badgley recently welcomed twin boys with his wife, Domino Kirke. The You actor shared a video on his Instagram with the caption, “Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info”
In the video, he also shared a glimpse of the ‘tiny little baby feet’ of his boys, who seemed to be sleeping. While Domino had earlier shared the picture of her baby bump, the couple had kept the arrival of the twins private until now. Badgely, who is already a father to a 4-year-old boy and 16-year-old Cassius from Kirke’s previous marriage to musician Morgan O'Kane, seemed to be enjoying the glories of early parenthood.
On the professional front, Penn Badgley was last seen in the fifth and final season of his popular Netflix show You, which earned him a lot of appreciation and accolades. While the actor has not announced any upcoming acting project yet, he has released his book CRUSHMORE, which is a collection of essays that he has co-authored with Sophie Ansari and Nava Kavelin.
