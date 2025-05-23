Youngest Self-Made Billionaire: YouTuber MrBeast's Estimated Net Worth Reaches $I Billion

Self-made Billionaire: Jimmy Donaldson or who you might recall as MrBeast has added yet another feather to his cap. MrBeast is now the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire in the world with his estimated net worth reaching $1 billion. With this, he is now the 8th youngest billionaire and the 1st to achieve this height without inheritance.

The 27-year old began posting content on YouTube as a young boy with dreams. His first breakthrough knocked on his door when his video “I counted to 100,000” went viral. Since then, he has been unstoppable and has gained worldwide recognition.

Start of Content Creation -

Born on May 7, 1998, in Greenville, North Carolina he started his YouTube journey at 13 under a unique username - “MrBeast6000”.

MrBeast YouTube Channel. Image: YT/Screengrab

Jimmy has a separate YouTube channel for everything he likes to do - MrBeast, Beast Records, MrBeast Gaming, and MrBeast Philanthropy. When you’re passionate about what you do, money follows, and this is exactly what happened in his case. Altogether 415 million people enjoy his content. His main channel alone has 270 million subscribers making it a worldwide success.

Mastered the Art of Money-Making:

Early Fame -

He started off with video game commentary, reaction videos and comedic content. After his video “I counted to 100,000” garnered over 21 million views, he went ahead to take up more unique and hilarious challenges like watching videos on loop for 10 hours. By 2018 he was a master of grabbing attention with his huge philanthropic challenges like giving $1000 to strangers or the last one to move his hand from a $1 million pile takes the money home.

Secret to Success -

In 2023 he was included in the list of 100 most influential people in the world. The next year he was on Forbes list as the highest-earning YouTuber. And his estimated net worth as revealed by a 2024 lawsuit related to his food brand was $223 million in 2023 and might have reached $700 million in 2024.

YouTube alone did not reap this wealth for him but his smarts surely did! MrBeast has a list of his own ventures and investments he has made over time which makes his journey anything but unidirectional.

Feastables by MrBeast. Image: Shutterstock

He has ‘Beast Burger’, a delivery-only fast-food chain launched in 2020 that was reportedly earning $2.3 million per month. He is also the founder of ‘Feastables’ - a chocolate bar company that again generates millions and he co-founded ‘Juice Funds’ that fund emerging creators, all the while investing in bitcoin and crypto.

Committed to Giving Back to the Society: