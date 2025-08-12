YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Recalls '2 Months Turmoil' Due To India's Got Latent Controversy, Says 'Was Scary And Difficult For Me'

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani was in the news early this year after he got embroiled in a controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on Samay Raina's comedy show India's Got Latent. The content creator soon attracted legal trouble after several cases were filed against him, Ranveer, Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina. Months later to the incident, Ashish opened up about the controversy and called it a "scary time".

'Those two months were turmoil,' says Ashish Chanchlani

In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Ashish revealed he was questioned first by the police as they couldn't find Ranveer and Apoorva. Since no one was available and the police knew his address so he had to record his statement “Those two months were turmoil. At that time, Samay was in Vancouver, they couldn’t find Apoorva, and she was scared too — I still believe it wasn’t her mistake. Ranveer ghum ho gaye, so only I was left in Bandra, and the police knew where I lived, so they came to me first. As a witness, I had to record my statements with the police.”

Ashish further shared that he had never been in such a situation before and avoids making jokes about politics and religion. It was the first time he got embroiled in a controversy, and his parents were quite worried. He added that he was shooting when the controversy erupted. "When I was reaching home, everyone on the street was looking at me. It was scary. It was difficult for me, but it was very difficult for Samay, Apoorva and others. There was a two-month circus. I hadn’t even said anything; it was just me laughing. Now, how do I make them understand that I was laughing at Ranveer’s stupidity, not his comment?” Ashish added.