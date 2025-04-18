Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rose Bouquet Post Tagging RJ Mahvash Backfires, Fans Troll Cricketer for ‘Teenage Antics’ After Divorce

After delivering a standout performance for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal found himself in the spotlight once again but this time, it wasn’t for his bowling.

Chahal sparked a frenzy on social media after sharing and swiftly deleting an Instagram story in which he is seen smiling while holding a large bouquet of red roses.

Users on the platform also pointed out that Chahal had apparently tagged RJ Mahvash in the story, but it was later removed. However, the validity of these claims could not be confirmed.

Even though the story was deleted soon after it was posted, it had already caught people’s attention. A screenshot of it quickly spread on social media platforms like Reddit and X, where eagle-eyed fans noticed the tag and started speculating. Many users began trolling the cricketer online.

Netizens React: “He’s Acting Like a Teenager”

The deleted post did not go unnoticed, as social media users were quick to respond. Many left playful and critical comments on Chahal’s recent Instagram posts.

One user on X wrote, “A 5’5”, 34-year-old man with a receding hairline, recently divorced, is now acting like a child by posting romantic Instagram stories just to make his ex-wife jealous and to show he’s happy. Typical behaviour that men should avoid.”

A Reddit post also claimed that Chahal had tagged RJ Mahvash in the story, which added to the humour and further strengthened rumours that the two might be in a relationship. One user asked, “Yuzi bhai, red rose waali story mein @rj.mahvash ko kyu tag kiya tha?”

One user wrote, “No no they are not dating, they are just good friends guysss.”

Another joked, “Usko pata nahi hoga tag dikh jaata hai”

Is Chahal Dating RJ Mahvash?

Rumours about Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash being in a relationship have been circulating since Chahal’s reported separation from his wife, influencer Dhanashree Verma. Although Mahvash has previously denied the rumours, stating that Chahal is just a “good friend,” their public appearances together have led to increased speculation. They were seen attending a Champions Trophy match in Dubai and were spotted together just before Chahal’s divorce hearing.