Eijaz Khan To Reunite With Ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia For 1st Time Post Break-up? Kkavyanjali Actor Spills The Beans

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were one of the most talked-about couples in the TV industry. However, the duo who has parted ways after being for two years, will be seen together once again as they will be seen together for a project. The actor has opened up about this collaboration in an interview.

Eijaz Khan spills beans on collaboration with Pavitra Punia

The duo, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will be reuniting for a short film ties Naffs, produced by actress Daljeet Kaur. When the actor was asked about the project, he said that they did this three years back ago and any further queries please ask Daljeet.

File photo of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia | Source: IMDb

When Daljeet was contacted, she confirmed that the duo are collaborating and it took too long to release. They were magic on screen. From their performance to chemistry, everything was outstanding.

Why did Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan break up?

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan ended their relationship in September last year. While both initially remained silent about their breakup, Pavitra has now opened up. In a interview with Telly Masala, she described Eijaz as a "narcissist" and highlighted his controlling behaviour.

Pavitra shared, "Koshish karte rahe. Ab ye baat main bahut auraton ko bolti hoon. Aurat submissive achi lagti hai no doubt. Aurat fragile, feminine achi lagti hai, samjha mujhe. (We kept trying. Now, I say this to many women. A woman being submissive is, no doubt, appealing. A woman being fragile and feminine is considered good, I understand that.)”

She also spoke about the challenges she faced in the relationship, saying, "Lekin jab aurat ek aise bethi hui hai, tab aap usko puchkaroge na? Aap se wo gently baat kar rahi hai na? I tell this to every woman, agar mard dabata hi ja raha hai, then he is a narcissist. Mat raho. Hum dono ka aisa hogaya tha ke ek time pe aake try kiya kiya, fir nahi hua. Kitna hoga? (But when a woman is sitting quietly like that, you will approach her with care because she is speaking to you gently. I tell this to every woman – if a man keeps suppressing you, he is a narcissist. Don't stay with him. In our case, it reached a point where we tried and tried, but it didn't work. How much could we keep trying?)”

File photo of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia | Source: Instagram