Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Singer's Cousin and Assam Police Service Officer Sandipan Garg Arrested
Assam Police have so far arrested five persons including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta.
Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
The Assam Police have arrested Sandipan Garg, Assam Police Service (APS) officer and cousin singer Zubeen Garg, in connection with the sudden death in Singapore. Sandipan Garg accompanied Zubeen Garg to Singapore and was present with him on the day of his untimely demise.
