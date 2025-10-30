Halloween 2025: 5 Desi Horror Movies That Will Make You Forget All About The Hollywood Scream Queens And Creepy Clowns

Halloween 2025: Horror movies have always been a fan favourite in India. On the ocassion of Halloween, October 31, it is a popular tradition to tune into a spine-chilling drama, keeping up with the festival's spirit. While the West has impressed with slow-burning classics like Conjuring and creepy clownery in IT, to mind-bending psychological drama like Orphan, Indian horror movies are no less. From Manichitrathazhu (remade as Bhool Bhulaiyaa in Hindi) to the thriller Pizza, Indian filmmakers have delivered some of the best horror movies over the years. On the ocassion of Halloween, take a look at the 7 popular Indian horror movies, as per IMDb ratings.

1. Manichithrathazhu (IMDb Rating: 8.7)

Released in 1993, Manichithrathazhu remains one of the gold standards of horror movies that also proved to be a commercial success. Directed by Fazil, the Malayalam movie features Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and Shobana. psychological horror thriller, the theme of the movie is centred around myths and mental health. Over the years, Manichithrathazhu has been remade in several languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Kannada. The movie is considered one of the best movies to have ever been made in Indian cinema, and the remakes are also held in high esteem.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

2. Tumbbad (IMDb Rating: 8.2)

One of the more recent releases, Tumbbad, found greater success on OTT than it did on its original theatrical release. A period folk film, Tumbbad, is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi and stars Sohum Shah. The horror drama follows the story of a young man who sets out in search of a hidden 20th-century treasure.



Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

3. Pizza (IMDb Rating: 7.9)

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a Tamil horror thriller. The movie was released in 2012 and is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The drama follows a deliveryman who arrives at a house, only to be trapped there after witnessing paranormal activity. Pizza was a commercial success and was remade in Hindi, Kannada and Bengali.

Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

Advertisement

4. Ravening (IMDb Rating: 7.7)

The Asameese film, Ravening, is also one of IMDb's most popular Indian horror films. Released in 2019 as Aamis, the film is a romantic horror. The movie explores ideas of forbidden desires, tradition and loneliness.

Streaming on: Zee 5



5. Maya (IMDb Rating: 7.5)

Headlined by Nayanthara, Maya is a Tamil horror film released in 2015. The film is centred around the life of a single mother whose life turns upside down after she encounters paranormal activity that leads to the death of her loved ones. The film is considered one of the best Tamil movies ever and was also remade in Kannada.