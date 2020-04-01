The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Fact Check: Did Italy Seek War Damages From China Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak?

Coronavirus

Fact check: Rumours about Italy seeking war damages from China were going viral on the internet but have since then been proven wrong. Read more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
fact check

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has evidently taken over the world to become a global concern. Out of the worst-hit countries with the coronavirus in the world turned out to be Italy. Over 105 thousand cases of the coronavirus were registered in Italy out of which over 12 thousand cases have resulted in fatal outcomes. Now, amidst the ongoing paranoia and crisis in Italy, various fake news about the same have started circulating on the internet. 

Also read: Fact Check: Are two antibiotics found to be successful in curing coronavirus?

Claim - 

Various social media users are now claiming that Italy has asked China to provide war damages. People on the internet are stating that Italy is blaming China for the ongoing pandemic in their country and will be soon seeking war damages from them. Various internet users are also blaming China for the ongoing pandemic and supporting Italy's decision to seek war damages from China. 

china virus
go corona

Rating - False

Italy has not asked for China to pay war damages to them. A recent video from on YouTube from an online news portal featured an Italian woman speaking about the situations Italians are facing. In the video, the Italian woman suggested that China should indeed pay war damages from China. This was falsely assumed to be Italy seeking war damages from China by many internet users. 

Also read: Fact Check: Are people in Italy really throwing money on the streets?

Origin - 

Some internet users on social media have built up various fake narratives during the ongoing global pandemic. Twitter users shared the video in abundance on the social media platform and stated that Italy should ask for war damages from China. A common theme of foul mouthing China and blaming the country for the spread of coronavirus globally. 

Also read: Fact Check: Were 925 Coronavirus patients healed in Italy in the last 24 hours?

Google Trends analysis of Italy seeking war damages from China

As various posts on social media started suggesting that Italy is seeking war damages from China, people took to Google to confirm the same. This resulted in a surge of searches for topics like 'Italy seeks war damages', 'Italy war damages China' and similar topics. Check it out below - 

corona go

Also read: Fact Check: Netflix & Amazon Prime giving free subscriptions during Coronavirus lockdown?

corona go

Also read: Fact Check: Did WHO confirm Coronavirus is airborne and can be transmitted through air?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DGCA
DGCA ON CARGO OPERATIONS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR