Fact Check: Did Italy Seek War Damages From China Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has evidently taken over the world to become a global concern. Out of the worst-hit countries with the coronavirus in the world turned out to be Italy. Over 105 thousand cases of the coronavirus were registered in Italy out of which over 12 thousand cases have resulted in fatal outcomes. Now, amidst the ongoing paranoia and crisis in Italy, various fake news about the same have started circulating on the internet.

Claim -

Various social media users are now claiming that Italy has asked China to provide war damages. People on the internet are stating that Italy is blaming China for the ongoing pandemic in their country and will be soon seeking war damages from them. Various internet users are also blaming China for the ongoing pandemic and supporting Italy's decision to seek war damages from China.

Rating - False

Italy has not asked for China to pay war damages to them. A recent video from on YouTube from an online news portal featured an Italian woman speaking about the situations Italians are facing. In the video, the Italian woman suggested that China should indeed pay war damages from China. This was falsely assumed to be Italy seeking war damages from China by many internet users.

Origin -

Some internet users on social media have built up various fake narratives during the ongoing global pandemic. Twitter users shared the video in abundance on the social media platform and stated that Italy should ask for war damages from China. A common theme of foul mouthing China and blaming the country for the spread of coronavirus globally.

Google Trends analysis of Italy seeking war damages from China

As various posts on social media started suggesting that Italy is seeking war damages from China, people took to Google to confirm the same. This resulted in a surge of searches for topics like 'Italy seeks war damages', 'Italy war damages China' and similar topics. Check it out below -

