Fact Check: Are Two Antibiotics Found To Be Successful In Curing Coronavirus?

Since the time the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world, doctors and scientists have come together to look for a possible cure for this deadly disease. A viral video is being shared by people on various social media sites in which a doctor can be seen talking about two antibiotics found to kill coronavirus. This video became the talk of the town as people excitedly shared it all across the social media websites.

Claim

In the video, the doctor can be seen wearing blue medical apparel with the words 'Honest OBGyn' written on his left-hand side. The doctor shares that according to a French study, there are two antibiotics that have successfully helped in curing coronavirus. These two antibiotics help to destroy COVID-19 from the bloodstream. He shared two antibiotics- hydroxychloroquine sulfate and azithromycin. He also showed a graph from the Frech study of how the two antibiotics had been successful with their effects. Here is the video:

Rating: Mixture

The Honest OBGyn claims in the video that he had posted the research on his Facebook page. After looking at the research, hydroxychloroquine sulfate and azithromycin are indeed highly effective in curing coronavirus. A correct combination of the two antibiotics has proven to be effective on coronavirus. Even though the combination has been shown to help the small number of people it has been tried on, it is also displaying some side effects. This means that while the two medicines can certainly be used as a temporary solution to help patients, it is not a permanent solution. More testing is required to find a long-term cure for the coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin's combination proves to be effective on coronavirus

Origin

The video was being shared on Twitter, Facebook as well as on other social media portals. The Honest OBGyn used researches by doctors and scientists and shared the information on his YouTube in easier terms. The research was led by a renowned doctor Didier Raoult from France. They had taken a sample of 80 patients to test whether the antibiotics help to kill COVID-19. With the exception of two patients, the test was successful. The American College of Cardiology has also shared guidelines from physicians on how to use the combination of these two antibiotics for the best possible results.

Another article in leading daily claims that the antibiotics were tested on a small group and that its effects on a larger number of the population are yet unknown. Health experts have also talked about how patients who are already on drugs that affect the heart and also certain anti-depressants are on the risk of fatal damage due to these two medicines. In another article, Michael Ackerman, a pediatric cardiologist and professor at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, raised the concern of a drug-induced cardiac arrest caused by the use of antibiotics.

As per the video and the research, Hydroxychloroquine must be taken orally of 200 mg. It must be taken 3 times a day for up to ten days. On the other hand, azithromycin's 500 mg tablet must be taken on the first day and then the 250 mg tablet must be taken once a day on days 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Google Trends Analytics

People have been searching about whether the information given in the video is true or a part of another fake rumour. The searches saw a peak on March 31 at 6.30 am in the morning. After that, it saw a dip with a small bump once again on April 1 at 4.30 AM.

