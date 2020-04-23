Fact Check: Can A CEO Of A Company Face Action If Its Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19?

Quick links:
CLAIM: States may take legal action, including imprisonment of CEO, in case a COVID-19 employee is found in the factory. In such a situation, the premises of the factory would be sealed for three months. In case of non-compliance of precautionary measures, the factory may be closed down for two days and can be allowed to restart after full compliance.
RATING: False
ORIGIN:
#FactCheck— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 23, 2020
Claim: Legal action by States, incl. imprisonment of CEO & factory getting sealed, in case #COVID19 patient found in factory
Fact: Misplaced apprehension. No such clause in #Lockdown2 guidelines. To be safe, follow National #COVIDー19 Directives & SOPs at workplaces pic.twitter.com/kBj94zfFn2
