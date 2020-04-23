Fact Check: Can A CEO Of A Company Face Action If Its Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19?

CLAIM: States may take legal action, including imprisonment of CEO, in case a COVID-19 employee is found in the factory. In such a situation, the premises of the factory would be sealed for three months. In case of non-compliance of precautionary measures, the factory may be closed down for two days and can be allowed to restart after full compliance.

RATING: False

ORIGIN:

A report by a news organization dated February 22 spread the rumour that the Centre's lockdown rules held the company directors and management accountable for any employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The report mentioned the views of many entrepreneurs on this contention.

Subsequently, prominent journalists such as Minhaz Merchant supported this claim by relying on the aforesaid article.

Republic World did a fact check

There is no specific clause in the revised consolidated guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15 which validates the claims.

Moreover, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an exhaustive clarification in this regard.

In a letter written to all the Chief Secretaries, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stated that there was no basis for such misplaced apprehensions.

He mentioned that industrial establishments are required to follow the National Directives for COVID-19 management and the Standard Operating Procedure for social distancing and hygiene measures at the workplace.

Moreover, he specified that an industrial establishment operating prior to the lockdown period does not need fresh statutory approval for re-starting operations once it has been included as a permitted activity during the lockdown. It needs to comply with the SOP on social distancing.

Claim: Legal action by States, incl. imprisonment of CEO & factory getting sealed, in case #COVID19 patient found in factory



Fact: Misplaced apprehension. No such clause in #Lockdown2 guidelines. To be safe, follow National #COVIDー19 Directives & SOPs at workplaces pic.twitter.com/kBj94zfFn2 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 23, 2020

