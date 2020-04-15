Fact Check: Was The Lockdown Extension Done Without Consulting The COVID-19 Task Force?

Coronavirus

Fact check on a news report released by a magazine which claims that PM Modi did not consult the COVID-19 task force before extending the lockdown period.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai
Fact Check

Claim: PM Modi decided to extend the lockdown period without consulting the COVID-19 task force

What is the rumour about?

  • The rumour circulated after a media report published by a news magazine claimed that PM Modi did not consult the 21-member scientific COVID taskforce before extending the lockdown period. 
  • The media report also made certain claims about COVID-19 Task Force
  • It alleged that the COVID-19 committee did not meet at all last week, the time period prior to the decision making on the extension of the lockdown.

Who started the rumour?

  • A report published by a news magazine
  • Social media forwards

Rating: False

Republic World did a fact check

  • Republic World did a fact check on the news report released by the magazine and found it to be false. 
  • The rumor of the task force not meeting for over a week was found to be false. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed that the COVID-19 task force, in fact, met 14 times in the last month.
  • The ICMR also confirmed that all decisions taken by the Centre and the PM with regards to COVID-19 on a national level involve the members of the task force.
  • Decisions are taken after the consultation of all 21 scientists of the task force  

Even PIB did a fact check on this and found this report to be false 

First Published:
