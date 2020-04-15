Fact Check: Was The Lockdown Extension Done Without Consulting The COVID-19 Task Force?

Quick links:
Claim: PM Modi decided to extend the lockdown period without consulting the COVID-19 task force
There is a media report which makes false claims about the COVID-19 Task Force. The fact is that the task force met 14 times in the last month and all decisions taken involve the members of the task force. Please avoid such conjectures. #COVID2019india #IndiaFightsCorona— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) April 15, 2020
#PIBFactCheck— PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 15, 2020
Claim : A news magazine has claimed that PM @narendramodi did not consult the 21-member scientific #COVID taskforce before extending the lockdown
Reality : All decisions were taken after consulting the taskforce. Here are the facts :https://t.co/dIBH0I24g9
