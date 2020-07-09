Fact Check: Is Notice About CBSE Result Declaration Date True?

Origin

A notice claiming to be of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) was circulating on social media, where it said that the central board will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on July 11 and July 13 respectively. The press release was being widely shared on social media claiming to be by the CBSE, which conducts the examination of the central schools in India. Netizens were falling for the news and were resharing it over various social media platforms. The notice was also shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, which later retracted it.

Story retracted, this release is incorrect. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/QnwoSsRj2i — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Upon noticing the press release, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) released an alert saying that the circular is fake. "It has come to the notice of the Board that there is a fake message being circulated with regard to the declaration of class X and XII Board Results in 2020. It is hereby clarified that Board has not yet announced the result dates. The public is hereby advised to await the announcement on CBSE official website or social media account," CBSE said in a statement regarding the fake CBSE result dates.

According to reports, CBSE had earlier said that it will release Class X and XII board examination results by July 15 on the basis of the new assessment scheme, which was introduced following the postponement and suspension of exams due to coronavirus outbreak. CBSE said that the date of the result announcement will be announced on its official website and social media handles.

