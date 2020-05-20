Fact Check: Does The Homeopathic Medicine Arsenicum Album 30 Help Prevent Coronavirus?

The whole world is looking for a medicine or a vaccination that can be taken so that coronavirus spread will reduce. While there has been significant progress in some countries, a large number of experiments are being conducted to in order to reach on a solid conclusion and proper medicine. There is a Whatsapp forward that is being shared on the platform that claims that a homoeopathic medicine named Arsenic Album 30 or Arsenicum Album 30 will help in preventing coronavirus.

Origin:

The claim was being shared on Whatsapp along with a video which shows the usage and effects on coronavirus by Arsenicum Album 30. It is important to understand the right solution is Arsenicum Album 30 for coronavirus. Here is the Whatsapp Forward as shared by people.

The AYUSH Ministry of India had released a statement which talked about what must be steps taken by the people to prevent coronavirus in reference to homoeopathy. The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) of India brought forward two advisories which talked about the homoeopathy drug Arsenicum Album 30 and that it is a ‘prophylactic medicine’ for the prevention of the infection. Here is the tweet shared by PIB India:

Advisory for #CoronaVirus



Homoeopathy for Prevention of Corona virus Infections



Unani Medicines useful in the symptomatic management of Corona Virus infection



Details here: https://t.co/OXC7PtM7L3 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) January 29, 2020

This advisory first states some preventive measures that one can take in order to keep coronavirus at bay. Then under the title of Homoeopathic practices when it comes to preventive management steps, it talks about Arsenicum Album 30. The recommendation is to take one dose of it, empty stomach, for 3 days. This step is to be repeated the next month:

The Group of Experts inter-alia has recommended that homoeopathy medicine Arsenicum album30 could be taken as prophylactic medicine against possible Corona virus infections, which has also been advised for prevention of ILI. It has recommended one doze of Arsenicum album 30, daily in empty stomach for three days. The dose should be repeated after one month by following the same schedule incase Corona virus infections prevail in the community.

While AYUSH Ministry did recommend Arsenicum Album 30 as a preventive measure, there has been no research on whether it will be completely effective. As per a news source, Arsenicum Album 30 is known for use in neonatal diarrhoea in calves, which is one of few medical researchers done based on Arsenicum Album 30. WebMD.com claims the 'Arsenic' in itself is effective in leukaemia, claiming it to be one of the main 'Arsenicum Album 30 use'. However, there is insufficient evidence that it helps with Asthma and coughing, which are both very crucial parts of coronavirus. While asthma can make lungs weak, coughing is a major symptom of COVID-19.

There is no scientific research or proof that Arsenicum Album 30 can significantly help in preventing COVID-19

A leading daily revealed that people are rushing to homoeopathic doctors for consultations and prescriptions of Arsenicum Album 30. It talks about how homoeopaths believe in that add-on preventive care along with the standard one can have a positive effect against coronavirus. Addressing the concern for scientific validation, MoS Shripad Yesso Naik shared that homoeopathy has been effective for more than 1000 years and thus it is not easy to get evidence.

Dr Anil Khurana, director in charge of Central Council of Homeopathy, was also quoted by the daily. He has also clarified that they are making no claims that Arcenium Album 30 will cure COVID-19 patients. He added Arsenicum Album for immunity is a great option and helps in boosting the immune system.

