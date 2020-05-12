Last Updated:

Fact Check: Did A Delhi College Ask Students From J&K To Vacate Amid Covid Lockdown?

Fact check on a claim by a news portal reporting that students from J&K in Delhi are being asked by leave by the college administration

Written By
Ananya Varma
Fake News

CLAIM:

College administration in Delhi is asking students from J&K to leave and arrange for their own transport back home

CLAIMED BY:

A J&K-based news portal

RATING:

False

TRUTH - O - METER


Origin

While the MHA has relaxed the movement of stranded migrants, students and emergency cases amid lockdown 3.0, a Jammu & Kashmir-based news portal recently reported that J&K students stranded in Delhi due to lockdown were asked by their college administration to arrange their own means of transport back home. The portal reported that the students were asked by their college to vacate the premises and arrange buses back to J&K amid the extended lockdown.

Read: Fact Check: Did Ratan Tata Issue An 'only Profit Is Staying Alive' Statement Amid Covid?

Read: Fact Check: Is Cadbury Giving Away Free Chocolate Baskets For Their 196th Anniversary?

Rating: Incorrect

The claim by the news portal has been outed as false and baseless. The administration of the University had never asked the J&K students to leave. Moreover, the administration and the University had not directed the students to arrange for their own buses back to the Union territory. Government's fact-checking page- Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check on Twitter shut down this rumour calling this report 'incorrect.' 

Read: Fact Check: Did Air India Charge Passengers 3x Normal Fair Under Vande Bharat Mission?

Read: Fact Check: Is There A Proposal For A 30% Deduction In Government Employees' Salaries?

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all