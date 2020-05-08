Fact Check: Did Ratan Tata Issue An 'only Profit Is Staying Alive' Statement Amid Covid?

Origin

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has impacted people belonging to various different sectors of society. But even during these testing times, a number of fake news spreaders on the internet have posted fake messages across various social media platforms, hampering the battle against the pandemic. Recently, a trend of sharing fake quotes along with the photo of a renowned personality has also been witnessed on the internet.

The fake quote along with Ratan Tata's photo was initially shared on various social media platforms including WhatsApp and Facebook. The fake message was then reportedly printed in a newspaper which made it go viral furthermore. Ratan Tata himself took to his Twitter and clarified that he hasn't shared any message. He also stated that having his picture alongside a quote does not guarantee that the quote has been said by him.

Also read: Fact Check: Is the 'Plandemic' Documentary true? Claims from the video debunked

Ratan Tata's tweet about the alleged statement on Coronavirus

I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources. My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face. pic.twitter.com/pk0S75FxPA — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) May 3, 2020

Also read: Fact check: Was Dr Anthony Fauci's ex-employee in prison for exposing COVID-19 pandemic?

Message Translation -

Ratan Tata's message - In 2020, it is only essential to stay alive. Do not worry about profit or losses, Do not speak about your dreams or strategy This year, the only important thing is to stay alive staying alive is the biggest profit

Also read: Fact check: Are all telecom companies providing free internet amid lockdown?

A similar message is being circulated on the internet along with the picture of various renowned businessmen across the globe. Recently, a photo claimed that Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba has said words similar to Ratan Tata. Evidently, all of these quotes have been proven fake. This isn't the first time Ratan Tata had to clarify about fake messages under his name being passed on the internet. Tata had recently pointed out that a viral message being spread under his name was completely false. He had also urged people to verify news being shared on the internet.

Also read: Fact check: Are Google docs registration form for rescue flights from India authentic?

This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020

Also read: International fact checking network launches a WhatsApp bot to counter fake news