Fact Check: Is There A Proposal For A 30% Deduction In Government Employees' Salaries?

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Monday had a session with all the Chief Ministers of the states in India regarding further steps and policies for COVID-19. This session has not only brought news but also sparked some false reports and rumours. One such misleading report was shot down by the Press Information Bureau on Twitter.

Origin:

A media outlet claimed that there is a proposal of 30 % of salary getting cut from government employees has been put forth under consideration by the government. The report further claims that Grade-D and contractual staff will be exempted from this pay cut. The first reaction against this news recorded was from the Head of the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, Mr Jitendra Singh. He took to Twitter to share that a certain section of media is circulating fake news regarding the proposal. He also cleared out that no such proposal is presented by or to the government to have the deduction in salary of its employees.

Please ignore the FAKE NEWS being circulated in a section of media.

There is no proposal by the Government to carry out deduction in the salary of its employees.@DoPTGoI — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 11, 2020

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check account shared the same on their Twitter as well. They corrected the false claim and shared that there is no such proposal. Here is the tweet by PIB:

Claim: Times Now has reported that Central Govt is mulling over Central govt employees salary pay cut of 30%

#PIBFactCheck: Incorrect. There is no proposal under consideration of Government for any cut in their salaries. Already denied by the Minister : https://t.co/kJZSGezGgF pic.twitter.com/cWdE36w9DH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 11, 2020

There has been no proposal for a salary cut for government employees by the government

The Ministry of Finance also added on to the list as they also tweeted about the issue. They also pointed out that the claim that there is a proposal to deduct government employees’ salaries is fake. Here is the tweet:

There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees.

The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever.@nsitharamanoffc @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Ministry of Finance 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) May 11, 2020

A similar incident had happened in the month of April when there was news circulated that there have been plans by the government for 20 per cent to be cut from the Central Government pensions. The Minister of Finance had cleared out the rumours, as claimed by a news source. It claimed then that the news is false and misleading.

It is being reported that a 20% cut in Central Government Pensions is being planned.This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by Government Cash Management instructions. — Ministry of Finance 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) April 19, 2020

Google Trends Analysis:

Many people took to Google to search for this piece of information. Google Trends analysis shows that around 2.50 PM, the searches reached its peak, but it came down almost gradually. People are also looking for the report and the news to check whether the news is correct.

