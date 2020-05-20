Fact Check: Picture Of 1000 Buses Arranged By Priyanka Gandhi For Migrants Real Or Fake?

One of the major problems that India is facing since the time the coronavirus lockdown has been announced is the large scale migrations of all daily-wage workers and poverty-driven families back to their homelands. Many migrants were stuck in major cities and towns during the lockdown and thus started to walk back home, not caring about the kilometres in between. The government along with other political parties are trying to help out these migrants so that they reach their respective homes safely.

A photo of a long line of buses standing in one line surfaced on the internet. Along with it, there was a claim that the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has set 1000 buses for migrants to reach their homes in the state of Uttar Pradesh. There was no mention of the place where the picture was taken and from where the migrants will be taken. Here is the post shared by a Facebook user talking about buses by Priyanka Gandhi:

यह रेल के डिब्बे नही यह श्रीमती प्रियंका गांधी जी का मजदूरों को उनके घर तक पौहचना के लिए किया गया बसों का इंतज़ाम है अब... Posted by Vickey Sharma on Monday, 18 May 2020

Priyanka Gandhi's offer of 1000 buses

Priyanka Gandhi remind me of Indira Gandhi pic.twitter.com/QDSW8RWLdA — Musab Khan (@Musabkkhhaann) May 18, 2020

A Google reverse image search reveals that the picture used in this picture is actually from the 2019 Kumbh Mela. The UP government had made a Guinness Record of having the largest parade of buses. The picture was used by a news site to share this piece of information with the people. The picture was taken in Prayagraj and it covered a stretch of 3.2 km in the city. Here is a tweet by ANI UP from 2019 that has this picture:

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) attempts Guinness Book of World Records for the longest fleet of 500 buses. The buses with the Kumbh logo will cover a stretch of 3.2 km in the district. #Kumbh2019 pic.twitter.com/zLpCJeeOsO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2019

The UP buses by Priyanka Gandhi was a Kumbh Mela image from 2019

While the picture used for this post was incorrect, the fact that Priyanka Gandhi has arranged buses for migrants to travel to Uttar Pradesh is true. Gandhi had requested the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath to have these buses run between Noida and Ghaziabad. Priyanka Gandhi's 1000 buses were given approval by CM Yogi to enter Uttar Pradesh, ferrying a large number of migrants back to their homes.

..मजदूरों को घर भिजवाने के लिए कोरी घोषणाएं और ओछी राजनीति से काम नहीं चलेगा। ज्यादा ट्रेनें चलाइए, बसें चलाइए।



हमने 1000 बसों की परमिशन मांगी है हमें सेवा करने दीजिए। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 17, 2020

The migrant situation has led to large scale debates and controversies as these helpless bunch of people are walking back for over thousands of kilometres. The government is making more and more policies so that the situation can be handled and no harm is reached to these migrants. Trains and buses are moving from one state to another so that people are able to go back to their homes.

