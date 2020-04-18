Fact Check: Can Using AC During Lockdown Increase The Chances Of Coronavirus Spread?

Claim: Using AC during Coronavirus lockdown spreads COVID-19.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Was March 2020 The First March Without A School Shooting Since 2002 In The US?

What is the rumour about?

Before the first lockdown was imposed in India, the minister for public health had advised 'not to use ACs in offices' due to the Coronavirus scare.

Post that, on March 24, 2020, CM Thackeray also talked about a new advisory from the Centre that advised against the use of AC, so as to keep the unnecessary moisture at bay.

The CM had reiterated the essential rules that people need to follow after the first phase of lockdown was imposed in India on March 24.

During his Facebook video, he also recommended keeping the windows open and trying to breathe in as much fresh air as possible.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Has The UPSC Exam Been Cancelled By The Government Due To The COVID-19 Crisis?

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Is KBC Running Online Lottery On WhatsApp Messenger?

Google Trends

After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to "avoid using AC during Coronavirus" rumour, one can see that the people have been hugely interested to know about the same over the few days. The maximum number of searches done have been on April 17, 2020. According to the graph, it seems like people are quite confused about the use of AC during Coronavirus scare as a lot of spikes are observed in Google trends.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

ALSO READ| FACT CHECK: Is Video Showing South Africans Looting Shops During COVID-19 Lockdown True?

Rating: Partly True

Republic World did a fact check

Republic World did a fact check on the rumour that claims that the use of ACs could lead to the spread of the Coronavirus. The claims were found to be Partly True.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope quoted the WHO guidelines stating that the virus can sneak in through the AC vents. That is why offices which use centralised cooling should avoid the use of AC.

Maharashtra health secretary Pradeep Vyas issued a directive stating that rooms with AC vents have higher chances of the COVID-19 entering the house. That is why the use of AC should be restricted in government offices and corporate offices.

Experts advise avoiding the use of a centralised cooling system present in big establishments like government offices, corporate offices, hospitals, and malls. This is because if one person is tested positive, the chances of that person spreading the virus all over the building are higher as compared to using split AC in homes.

Split ACs in homes serve only a limited number of people, so these are okay to use inside the house, unless someone is tested positive for Coronavirus. Take a look at this latest tweet by PIB fact check.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Chiropractors Advising Patients To Fight COVID-19 With Zinc And Tonic Water?

Image courtesy: PIB Fact check Twitter

Myth busters by WHO which clearly state that the novel coronavirus can't be killed by exposing yourself to the sun or temperatures higher than 25 degrees Celcius. WHO also states that the Coronavirus can be transmitted to people living in hot, humid and even cold climate areas. Take a look at these myth busters by WHO.

Image courtesy: WHO

Image courtesy: WHO

Image courtesy: WHO

Is there any rumour you want Republic World to do a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic World on contact@republicworld.com or comment on this story itself.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Are COVID-19 Patients Being Segregated On Religious Lines In Gujarat Hospital?

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Are Beijing And Shanghai In China Not Affected By The Coronavirus Outbreak?

Promo Image credit: Shutterstock