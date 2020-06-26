Fact Check: Has The Centre Called In The Army To Manage COVID-19 Facilities In Delhi?

Origin

A news report published by an international news organization on June 24 claimed that the Centre had called in the Army to manage the new COVID-19 treatment centres with thousands of additional beds in Delhi, which has seen a surge of novel coronavirus cases. It quoted the Union Home Minister saying that Armed Forces personnel had been deployed to provide medical care and attention to COVID-19 patients housed in Railway coaches. The report also made the claim that the temporary medical facilities would be run by Army doctors and nurses. This article was circulated by some social media users.

Here's the truth

After conducting a fact check on this report, it was found that the news report tried to mislead the readers. For instance, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBT) has taken over the newly created facility at the Radha Soami Beas establishment in Chhatarpur which has a capacity of 10,000 beds. ITBT is a paramilitary force- one of the five Central Armed Police Forces. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs also refuted the aforesaid report and clarified that it was far away from reality. It stated that only the medical personnel of the Armed Forces and the Central Armed Police Forces had been asked to assist at some medical facilities in Delhi.

Note: Army has not been called in, only medical personnel of Armed Forces & CAPF have been asked to assist at some medical facilities in Delhi.@PIB_India — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 26, 2020

