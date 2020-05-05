Here's How To Use WhatsApp's Fact-checking Chatbot Via IFCN To Bust COVID-19 Fake News

Amid the vast number of rumours and dangerous misinformation circulating as WhatsApp forwards amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WhatsApp has launched a global fact-checking bot to fight the speculations. The users need to add +1 (727) 2912606 number in their contact list after which they can chat with the page known as the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) to ask queries or clear misinformation regarding the COVID pandemic. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

Here's how to use WhatsApp's IFCN Fact-Check bot:

Step 1: Open the chat box with the IFCN bot and type 'Hi'

After you do this, the contact would send you an automated message of a list of 6 things you can check. The options are- search for fact checks, latest fact checks, tips to fight misinformation, find fact-checkers near me, about us, and privacy.

Step 2: Type the corresponding number of the option that you want to check

For example, if you want to 'search for fact checks', press '1' since that is the number corresponding for the option.

Step 3- Key in certain words, or sentences regarding your query

Option 1 allows you to type in your query with the help of certain keywords. For example, here we have asked a common query- can garlic cure Coronavirus. IFCN will send you a list of articles either busting the myth or rating it as- True to False.

Step 4: To go back to the main menu type '0'

After you have checked your query type '0', to go back to the main menu with 6 options.

Step 5: Option 2 gives you recent COVID myths that have been busted

Step 6: Option 3 gives you tips to fight misinformation

Step 7: Type another number for another option

Here we have typed '4' to 'find fact-checkers near me'. It will give a list of the organisations fighting false facts in India. You can access this country-wise as well.

Option 5 and 6 are the company's statement and privacy policy. IFCN is a global alliance of fact-checking organizations. Launched in September 2015, IFCN monitors trends, formats and policy-making about fact-checking worldwide, publishing regular articles with the help of over 80 organisations worldwide. The IFCN bot is currently available only in English, however, other languages will come in function soon.

