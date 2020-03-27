Fact Check: Is The Social Distancing Image Actually Of A Puducherry Milk Booth?

Claim: Social distancing being followed in Puducherry's milk booth

Rating: False

What is the rumour about?

An image stating that a milk booth in Puducherry is following the practice of social distancing was recently circulated all over social media.

Who started spreading this viral rumour?

Social media users started sharing this image.

On March 25, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also shared this image on his official Twitter handle stating that the image was from Puducherry. Many personalities followed the trend and started forwarding the same.

People were seen practising social distancing while standing in a queue waiting for their turns.

However, Abhishek Manu Singhvi's actual tweet has been removed from his handle, but he captioned it by saying "How sensible..common sense yet a brilliant example of social distancing at Puducherry milk booth #coronavirus" (sic). He shared the image below with his tweet.

Image courtesy: Twitter

Twitter forwards about Puducherry Milk Booth

Republic World did a fact check on the Puducherry milk booth rumour

The claim that the image is of the Puducherry milk booth is wrong . As it is a grocery store and not a milk booth.

. As it is a grocery store and not a milk booth. The language written on the shop hoardings is in Gujarati dialect indicating that the location is not Puducherry.

The actual photo of social distancing being practised in Puducherry was shared by Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi through her Twitter handle.

In Puducherry Milk booth.

Social distancing... pic.twitter.com/1nhoZZkyhS — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 25, 2020

However, people who had joined in sharing this incorrect location of the image clarified later.

An Open Letter Twitter handle posted a tweet regarding people like Abhishek Singhvi, Rahul Kanwal and Saba Naqvi who had also shared this message saying it was Puducherry instead of Gujarat.

