Fact Check: Is The Video Of Numerous Baby Chicks Hatching From Gujarat, India?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought upon various fake stories going around on the internet. These fake stories provide misinformation and misguide people to keep them away from true facts. One such story has now come forward.

Claim -

A recent video on social media was claiming that numerous amounts of eggs were thrown off in Gujarat due to fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. This resulted in a number of chicks hatching from the eggs and flocking roads of Gujarat. The video was captioned as "Eggs which were thrown as waste in Gujarat, India because of the coronavirus outbreak after one week hatched. The creation of nature." The video did rounds on many social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Rating - False

In the video, people in the background could be seen speaking the Urdu language. After quick searches on YouTube, it was found that the video had first released on March 27, 2020. It was then confirmed that the video is not from Gujarat. The incident actually took place in Surjani Town of Karachi, Pakistan. Various searches on Facebook also revealed the initial post made a Pakistani Facebook user which confirms that the video was indeed from Pakistan. Besides this, two news reports from local news sources in Pakistan also confirmed that the incident took place in Karachi. The eggs were reportedly thrown away for being spoilt, but hatched due to favourable temperature and atmosphere.

Origin -

The initial upload of the video on Facebook which claimed that the eggs hatched in Gujarat was uploaded on April 3, 2020. The video received over nine thousand views on Facebook and over 300 shares. After that, various WhatsApp forwards claiming that the video is from Gujarat started circulating on social media. Many YouTubers also shared the video on the platform.

