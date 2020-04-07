Fact Check: Has The Ministry Of Health Issued Fresh Guidelines For PPE Kit Specifications?

CLAIM:
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued additional guidelines for personal protective equipment kit specifications as recommended by the WHO Coronavirus Response and Action team. This has been done via an order dated April 4, 2020. The specification of coveralls and goggles has been changed.
#IndiaFightsCorona #CoronaUpdate— Ministry of Health 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 7, 2020
This is to clarify that the document, as attached here ,is FAKE. No additional guidelines have been issued for PPE Kit Specification.#SwasthaBharat @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @PIB_India @PIBFactCheck @COVIDNewsByMIB @ANI pic.twitter.com/dlT44HZAsR
