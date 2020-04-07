Fact Check: Has The Ministry Of Health Issued Fresh Guidelines For PPE Kit Specifications?

CLAIM:

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued additional guidelines for personal protective equipment kit specifications as recommended by the WHO Coronavirus Response and Action team. This has been done via an order dated April 4, 2020. The specification of coveralls and goggles has been changed.

RATING: False

Republic World did a fact check on whether the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an order dated April 4 revising the specifications for the personal protective equipment kit.

No such order has been issued by the Central government on April 4, 2020,

After having a detailed look at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, it is clear that the last guidelines in this regard- 'Guidelines on rational use of Personal Protective Equipment' were published on March 24, 2020.

These guidelines provide the specifications for personal protective equipment kit. This includes gloves, coveralls, goggles, N95 masks, shoe covers, face shields, triple layer medical masks, gloves, and body bags.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has itself declared the order as fake.

