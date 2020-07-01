Fact Check: Ventilators Provided By Centre To Delhi’s LNJP Hospital Don't Have BiPAP Mode?

Origin

An article by a news daily claims that the ventilators provided by the Govt of India to Delhi's LNJP Hospital don't have the BiPAP mode. The article stated that Lok Nayak Hospital, the city's biggest Covid-only facility, has alleged that the 175 ventilators that it received from the Centre lack an important mode.

PIB Fact Check

The claim is incorrect as these made in India ventilators have BiPAP mode & other such modes as have been prescribed in the technical specifications. The “Make in India” ventilators supplied to the States and UTs, including GNCT of Delhi, by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are meant for ICUs. The technical specifications for these COVID ventilators have been laid down by a Technical Committee of domain knowledge experts headed by the Director General Health Services (DGHS), MoHFW against which the ventilators have been procured and supplied. The ventilators procured and supplied comply with these specifications.

Claim:An article claims that the ventilators provided by the Govt of India to Delhi’s LNJP Hospital don't have the BiPAP mode#PIBFactCheck:This is incorrect.These made in India ventilators have BiPAP mode & other such modes as have been prescribed in the technical specifications pic.twitter.com/A1XinEmmiE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 1, 2020

