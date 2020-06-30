FACT CHECK: No, Centre Hasn't Announced Snapping Of Internet & Fixed Broadband In J&K

Origin

Amid the Coronavirus crisis and a number of developments in Jammu and Kashmir, a screenshot showing the Twitter profile of Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that fixed broadband services in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be snapped.

This comes as the Indian Army is running a massive operation to neutralize the areas in South Kashmir from terrorists. In a big win for forces, the Jammu & Kashmir police on Monday declared the Union territory’s Doda district “totally militancy free”, saying the region’s last surviving Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed in a counter-insurgency operation along with two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in adjoining Kashmir Valley’s Anantnag district.

Moreover, the J&K government has also curtailed the Amarnath yatra to 15 days instead of the regular 43 days yatra, in the last week of July. NC leader Omar Abdullah raised a communication marked “most urgent” by the Director, Food Civil Supplies & Consumers Affairs Department in Kashmir asking oil companies to stock up on LPG cylinders. However, the Food Department, said that the order was issued to prevent a shortfall of “essential commodities” and maintained “some people are spreading false information”.

In another development, hardline pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday resigned from the Hurriyat conference citing 'present condition of Hurriyat' and released audio as well as two-page resignation letter. The 90-year-old who was a elected as a lifetime Chairman of the Hurriyat Conference in 2003, said in his letter that despite government crackdown, he sent regular messages "but all in vain". His resignation comes as a big setback to Pakistan and the ISI which have been propagating the separatist agenda in the valley for decades.

Fact Check

Amid the aforementioned developments in Jammu and Kashmir, the screenshot from the Twitter handle of the Union Home Minister created major panic. However, Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday morning clarified that it is fake and any such decision to snap internet or broadband connection in Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh has not been taken.

