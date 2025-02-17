sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi Earthquake: Video From Islamabad Posing to Be From NCR Goes Viral, Fake Clip Called Out

Updated 12:14 IST, February 17th 2025

Delhi Earthquake: Video From Islamabad Posing to Be From NCR Goes Viral, Fake Clip Called Out

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Delhi Earthquake: The "Community Notes" post read: "Readers added context they thought people might want to know. This video is from Islamabad, not Delhi." | Image: X

Delhi Earthquake: Following the tremors of a 4.0 magnitude Earthquake that shook Delhi on Monday, a video claiming to show the earthquake's aftermath in the NCR region went viral on social media. However, the video quickly caught the attention of the social media platform X, where users flagged it as misleading. In response, X added a “Community Notes” section to the post, providing important context to the video’s origins.

Also Read: Strong Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Tremors Felt In Noida, Gurugram

The "Community Notes" post read: "Readers added context they thought people might want to know. This video is from Islamabad, not Delhi."

The earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and other adjoining areas. According to National Centre of Seismology, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. Many who witnessed the quake during the rush hour said that they never felt such strong tremors as everything was shaking. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives. 

Published 11:42 IST, February 17th 2025

