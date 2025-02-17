Delhi Earthquake: Video From Islamabad Posing to Be From NCR Goes Viral, Fake Clip Called Out

Delhi Earthquake: Following the tremors of a 4.0 magnitude Earthquake that shook Delhi on Monday, a video claiming to show the earthquake's aftermath in the NCR region went viral on social media. However, the video quickly caught the attention of the social media platform X, where users flagged it as misleading. In response, X added a “Community Notes” section to the post, providing important context to the video’s origins.

The earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and other adjoining areas. According to National Centre of Seismology, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. Many who witnessed the quake during the rush hour said that they never felt such strong tremors as everything was shaking. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives.