Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Refer To Sushant Singh Rajput As A 'cricketer' On Twitter?

Origin

In a shocking development on June 14, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. Thereafter, renowned personalities from various walks of life expressed their shock and sorrow at Rajput's demise. This included politicians ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. On Twitter, some social media users lambasted and mocked Gandhi claiming that he had referred to the 34-year-old actor as a cricketer. To buttress their point, they attached a screenshot of his alleged tweet.

Rahul Gandhi is also in pain, due to the demise of Sushant Singh.

He addressed him a talented cricketer. pic.twitter.com/xIr7FXhB91 — RAKESH GUPTA (@RakeshGuptajee) June 15, 2020

There was also a sharp rise in queries about Rahul Gandhi on Google since the post became viral on social media.

Here's the truth

After conducting a fact check of the alleged tweet, it is found that Gandhi did not refer to Rajput as a cricketer. One common pattern in the social media users' posts is that none of them have attached the actual link to Gandhi's tweet. After examining the former Congress president's Twitter account, it is clear that he did write a condolence message. At 7.30 pm, he wrote, "I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world." This makes it evident that Gandhi described as a "young and talented actor".

I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2020

