Fact Check: Did Beer Manufacturer's Employee Urinate In Beer Tanks Before Bottling?

Origin

A news report published on the website of a news publisher quoted a piece claiming that some employees of beer brand Budweiser have been urinating in Budweiser beer tanks for the last 12 years. The report said that 34-year-old Walter Powell (name changed due to anonymity) has admitted in a report that he has been peeing in Budwiser beer tanks right before they go for bottling.

The report further stated that Walter Powell has claimed that he has been peeing in beer tanks only at Budweiser Brewery Experience (Fort Collins, CO), where he reportedly works and that the remaining Budwiser beers bottled in other cities are safe from his pee.

Here is the truth

Upon doing some research, we have found that claims made by Walter Powell and other alleged Budweiser employees were published on a satirical website called foolishumor.com, which is known for publishing fictitious stories for entertainment purposes. The article was published on Foolishumor's website on June 30.

In the article, the website claims that it had the opportunity to interview one of the employees who has recognized pissing during the years that he worked for Budweiser. His name is Richard Wood, he is 64 years old, and he declares that he did it "just for fun". Apart from the news website, a section of people on social media also fell for the fake story as they have been sharing memes ever since it went viral.

