Fact Check: Did NASA Confirm That The Earth Is Going Dark In December Due To Solar Storms?

A few days ago, some websites were seen to claim that according to NASA, the Earth would be going dark in December. Some websites also specified the dates as December 16 to December 22 as the days when the Earth would go dark and not receive light from the Sun. One such article was written on a buzz website called Daily Buzz Live. The article stated that "Earth Will Go Dark For 6 Days In December 2020". Read on to know more about why people are searching about the possibility of the Earth going Dark in December. Below is a fact check report on the same.
Recently on December 14th when Earth experienced its last solar eclipse of the year, the hoax about NASA reporting of solar storm and Earth going dark in December started to circulate. During the Solar Eclipse, the Moon casts a shadow on the Earth, but it doesn't make the whole Earth go dark. The trends can even be checked on Google Trends on December 14th when the highest number of people were searching about the Earth going dark in December news. The buzz later slowed down.
