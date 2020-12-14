Raja Chari Is The Only Indian-American Selected For NASA’s Mission To Moon, Netizens Cheer

An Indian-American US Air Force colonel, Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari is now among the 18 astronauts who have been selected by NASA for its manned mission to the Moon. While taking to Twitter, the US space agency informed that Chari will form the Artemis Team and help pave the way for the next lunar missions, including sending the first woman and next man to walk on the lunar surface in 2024. The 43-year-old was selected by NASA to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class and he is also a graduate of the US Air Force Academy, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and US Naval Test Pilot School.

It is part of the human spirit to explore.



Today, we’d like to introduce you to our @NASAArtemis team — the initial team of @NASA_Astronauts who will help pave the way for our next human missions on and around the Moon: https://t.co/AiXfUyP6zl pic.twitter.com/LMJ0nNlE2N — Moonbound with #Artemis (@NASA) December 9, 2020

NASA’s lunar exploration programme will establish a sustainable human lunar presence by the end of the decade. The US space agency named the 18 astronauts who will train for its Artemis moon-landing programme. Out of the 18 selected astronauts, half of them are women. Sharing the news on social media, Chari said that he is “proud” to be a part of the huge NASA team. He also added that the world needs more “explorers and dreamers” to land on Moon.

Proud to be a small part of the huge @NASA team working to get humans to the moon to stay. We need explorers, engineers, and dreamers to get #Artemis there https://t.co/H3GaLjLe8K — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) December 10, 2020

While introducing the members of the Artemis Team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US Vice President called the astronauts “heroes” and added that they will carry the country back to the Moon and beyond. During the eighth National Space Council meeting, Pence said that it is really amazing to think that the next man and the first woman on the Moon are among the names that were just announced. He added that the “Artemis Generation” are the heroes of American space exploration in the future.

According to NASA, the astronauts on the Artemis Team comes from a diverse range of backgrounds, expertise and experience. Most of the astronauts in the group are also in their 30s or 40s. The US space agency will announce flight assignments for astronauts later, pulling from the Artemis Team. The other members on the list include Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, the two astronauts who performed the world’s first all-female spacewalk last year.

Netizens congratulate Chari

Meanwhile, after NASA’s announcement, several internet uses congratulated Chari. While one user wrote, “Such an inspiring story. Good luck with your mission. We all are rooting for you,” another added, “Congrats sir! Will follow you closely from the Netherlands”. “One user said, “Congratulations to you Raja and all the best. I am so proud as an American and also take pride as India like you, is my country of birth”. “And we Indians proud of you. Best of luck” added third.

Great job Best of Luck n Wishes 👍👌 — JP 🇮🇳 (@JPulasaria) December 10, 2020

Congrats @Astro_Raja, great to see you on the team!!! — Jay Aranha 🧢 (@JayAranha) December 10, 2020

Congratulations to our old neighbor! — Jim Jones (@yzfr1dude) December 10, 2020

Congratulations, compadre!! — Mike Fossum (@astro_aggie) December 10, 2020

