NASA's Stunning Pic Of Snow-covered Himalayas Also Shows New Delhi City Lights From Space

NASA on December 15 shared a “splendid” long-exposure photograph of the snow-covered Himalayan mountains from space. While taking to Instagram, the US space agency informed that the picture was taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Along with the Himalayan range, the mesmerising image also captures the bright city lights of New Delhi and Pakistan’s Lahore.

In the caption, NASA explained what the picture shows. The space agency called the photo “roof of the world” and further said that the south of the range lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan. The North of the range, on the other hand, is more arid Tibetan plateau.

The caption read, “The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss. The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates”.

“The bright city lights of New Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan, are also visible below the faint, orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation,” it further read.

Netizens call it ‘absolutely stunning’

Since shared, the picture has taken the internet by storm and has left netizens in awe. The post has garnered over one million likes and thousands of comments. While one internet user simply wrote, “OMG! So beautiful,” another added, “Brilliant photography and fascinating exquisite image!” “The orange interaction with Sun’s radioactive rays is the most amazing part for me,” added third. “Absolutely stunning. So magical,” wrote fourth.

