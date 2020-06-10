Fact Check: Did TikTok Founder Zhang Yiming Say Indian Tiktok Users Were 'unstable'?

Quick links:
According to certain social media forwards, the Tiktok founder Zhang Yiming was found stating that he has created the mobile app Tiktok so that it could entertain those people who are 'jobless' and 'unstable'. The social media post when on to say that the Tiktok founder said that he never expected so many of 'these kinds of people' in India.
Tiktok is a smartphone app which allows its users to create short videos without any hassle and share it with their friends as well as the whole world. But following the current "YouTube vs Tiktok" feud as well as the "ban Chinese products in India" hype, the Tiktok app saw a sudden decline in its PlayStore rating. Since then, many videos and images are seen spreading all over social media in India suggesting that people should uninstall Tiktok. Check out one such instance where many Indians recently received some form of this viral image. Take a look.
Image courtesy: Twitter forwards
Image courtesy: Twitter forwards
Here is a Google trend analysis on the Tiktok founder's statement about Indian Tiktok users. The trends were found to be peaked at 100 percentile on June 5th. This indicates that many people may have read and even forwarded the same throughout India. Note: This trends analysis was done for only the India region.
Image courtesy: Google Trends
Image courtesy: ghgosssip website
Zhang Yiming is the TikTok founder who previously founded ByteDance in 2012. TikTok is owned and operated by Chinese company ByteDance which is one of the world's most valuable startups. The 36-year-old Zhang Yiming is credited for paving the way teens now use social media via the TikTok app.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock