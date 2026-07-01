Fiery Spectacle: Mount Etna Erupts, Rivers Of Lava From Europe's Largest Volcano Set Sicily's Night Sky Ablaze
Lava illuminates night sky as Sicily's Mount Etna erupts. Rivers of glowing lava stream down Europe's largest volcano.
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Mount Etna blankets a massive area of 459 sq mi and it has a sprawling basal circumference of 140 km. These massive dimensions make it by far the largest of Italy's four active volcanoes.Image: Reuters
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In June 2013, its exceptional volcanic activity, cultural relevance, and scientific importance earned Mount Etna a spot on the UNESCO World Heritage list.Image: Reuters