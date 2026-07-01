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Fiery Spectacle: Mount Etna Erupts, Rivers Of Lava From Europe's Largest Volcano Set Sicily's Night Sky Ablaze

Fiery Spectacle: Mount Etna Erupts, Rivers Of Lava From Europe's Largest Volcano Set Sicily's Night Sky Ablaze

Lava illuminates night sky as Sicily's Mount Etna erupts. Rivers of glowing lava stream down Europe's largest volcano.

Moumita Mukherjee
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Molten lava flows down the slope of Mount Etna during an eruption, on the Island of Sicily, Italy, June 29 Image: Reuters
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Mount Etna is a famously active stratovolcano perched on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, within the Metropolitan City of Catania. It sits right between the bustling cities of Messina and Catania. Image: Reuters
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Munt Etna sits right above the high-stakes boundary where the African Plate and the Eurasian Plate collide. This tectonic friction makes it one of the tallest active volcanoes in all of Europe. Image: Reuters
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Mount Etna blankets a massive area of 459 sq mi and it has a sprawling basal circumference of 140 km. These massive dimensions make it by far the largest of Italy's four active volcanoes.

Image: Reuters
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In June 2013, its exceptional volcanic activity, cultural relevance, and scientific importance earned Mount Etna a spot on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Image: Reuters
Published By:
 Moumita Mukherjee

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