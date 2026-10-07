'Blocked by Certain Oligarchs': Elon Musk Claims Starlink's India Plans Being Blocked by Vested Interests

Hawthorne: Elon Musk the CEO of SpaceX the parent company of Satellitte communication major Starlink has weighed in on the company's plans for India. In a strongly worded reply to a post on X that detailed reasons for why India needs Starlink, Musk claimed that the company was being blocked by 'oligarchs'.

In a post on X, Musk said, " Unfortunately, we (Starlink) are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India."

The post was in reply to another post by the X handle DogeDesigner which posted, " India needs Starlink. 11,256 of India’s listed villages still lacked 4G coverage as of May 2026. India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, but only 440.87 million were rural. Rural subscription density was 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India... Only 4.26% of India’s internet subscriptions were wired connections in March 2026. Starlink could give underserved communities another route to high-speed broadband."

According to the post Starlink's satellite network could bring high-speed internet to remote villages in India and this could help reach more people, reason enough to complete clearance to begin commercial service.

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"Starlink has already built 20 gateway sites in India, according to SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer...Starlink says it has developed India-specific security controls designed to keep Indian user data within India. Its satellite network could bring high-speed internet to remote villages, mountains and islands where extending fibre or mobile networks is difficult. Better connectivity could help rural schools access online learning, clinics offer remote consultations and small businesses reach more customers. Starlink already supports education and healthcare in remote communities internationally," the post read.

"Portable Starlink terminals have supported disaster response around the world. They could give Indian emergency teams backup connectivity when floods, earthquakes or storms damage ground networks. Direct to Cell could also help ordinary 4G phones connect beyond tower coverage, subject to Indian approvals and mobile operator partnerships. The government itself identifies difficult terrain, low commercial viability and infrastructure constraints as reasons for remaining coverage gaps. This is exactly where Starlink could help India reach more people. India should complete the remaining clearances and spectrum allocation so Starlink can begin commercial service," the post added.

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The post further detailed that Starlink was committed to help India realise PM Modi's vision of 100 percent connectivity.

"SpaceX’s Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, Lauren Dreyer, said that Starlink is ready to help achieve Prime Minister Modi’s vision of 100% connectivity across India. She highlighted its potential to connect remote classrooms, support telemedicine and restore connectivity after disasters, adding, “With Starlink, people can get connected within minutes, not years.” India’s hardest-to-reach communities deserve reliable internet too," the post read.

On October 7, Vice President, Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer while speaking at India Mobile Congress 2026 said the company had developed India-specific security controls and has built 20 gateway sites in India, adding, the company is “keeping Indian users’ data within India.”

Dreyer said Starlink has invested in building the infrastructure required to serve the Indian market. The Indian government has granted licences to three satellite communication companies, including Starlink, to offer services in the country.

“We've built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India, and keeping Indian user data within India,” she said.

The Starlink VP further added that the company has already invested in and built ground infrastructure in India, including 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas, and established operations to begin serving the market.

"We've already made the investment and built the existing ground infrastructure here, 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, and we've established the operations to be ready to serve India," Dreyer said, highlighting, “What India has achieved digitally is extraordinary.”

Dreyer said Starlink has been working closely with Indian regulators, industry stakeholders and operators for the past five years to adapt its operations to India’s requirements and prepare to serve the market.