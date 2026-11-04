Mahadev App Co-Promoter Ravi Uppal Arrested In UAE, India Moves For Extradition

New Delhi: Ravi Uppal, co-promoter of the Mahadev online betting app, has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Indian investigative agencies initiating efforts to secure his extradition to India. The development comes just days after another key accused in the alleged betting syndicate, Saurabh Chandrakar, was brought back to India from Oman.

Uppal, 46, was arrested by Dubai authorities on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of Indian investigative agencies, officials said on Wednesday, November 4. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are coordinating efforts to bring him back to India to face investigation in the alleged multi-crore betting and money laundering case.

The arrest marks another significant development in the investigation into the Mahadev betting app network, with agencies now focusing on securing the return of its two alleged key promoters.

According to officials, Indian agencies received information about Uppal's arrest through sources and are working through the appropriate channels to obtain further details and expedite extradition proceedings.

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Uppal's arrest comes three days after Chandrakar was extradited from Oman to India on November 1. A CBI team brought Chandrakar back after authorities in Oman approved India's extradition request in connection with a money laundering investigation being conducted by the ED.

Chandrakar was subsequently produced before a special court in Raipur, which granted the CBI eight days of custody for questioning.

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Ravi Uppal's Earlier Detention In Dubai

This is not the first time Uppal has been detained in the UAE. An Interpol Red Notice was issued against him in October 2023, following which Dubai authorities detained him in December 2023.

However, he was released within 45 days. The ED had reportedly sent an extradition request to the UAE in January 2024 following his detention.

Uppal's whereabouts subsequently became uncertain after he reportedly left the UAE. Indian agencies had earlier suspected that he was residing in Vanuatu before he returned to Dubai.

Uppal, a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, is among the key accused in the alleged illegal betting operation. He and Chandrakar reportedly left India in 2019 and operated the betting network from Dubai.

What Is Ravi Uppal's Alleged Role In The Mahadev App Case?

According to the ED's investigation, Uppal and Chandrakar jointly ran the Mahadev Online Book betting operation from Dubai. While Chandrakar allegedly handled the platform's promotion and operations, Uppal was responsible for managing its financial network.

The ED has alleged that Uppal handled hawala transactions involving hundreds of crores of rupees and was a key point of contact for liaising with politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh.

Investigators believe his questioning could help establish the alleged money trail, identify beneficiaries of the proceeds generated through the betting network and uncover the involvement of other individuals.

The agency has also examined the alleged use of multiple bank accounts, hawala operators and overseas entities to move and conceal the proceeds generated through illegal betting activities.

Apart from Uppal, Indian agencies are also pursuing other accused persons allegedly linked to the network, including Vikash Chhaparia, who is believed to be in Dubai.

The Mahadev betting app case involves allegations of an extensive illegal online betting syndicate operating through a network of betting panels and franchise operators across India. The ED has been investigating the alleged generation and laundering of proceeds through the platform and associated entities.