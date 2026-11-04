Agnipath Scheme: All Agniveers To Be Offered Regular Enrolment After 2-Year Extended Engagement

New Delhi: All Agniveers will be made permanent soldiers upon completion of their two-year extended engagement, top Defence officials said.

The Union Cabinet has officially created a complete pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces.

The decision follows an extensive four-year performance assessment conducted by the Defence Forces, which yielded overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding overall Agniveer efficacy, physical fitness, motivation, and technological adaptability.

As per the Cabinet decision, the originally envisaged 25% of Agniveers will be offered regular employment in the Defence Forces immediately based on merit. For the remaining 75% of Agniveers, an additional engagement period of two years has been approved by the Cabinet, based on candidate willingness and recommendations from the Indian Defence Forces.

Advertisement

Post completion of this additional two-year engagement period, ALL Agniveers will be offered enrolment as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and meeting specified selection criteria.

The second engagement period comes with higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package, and cumulative seniority benefits.

Advertisement

An objective evaluation of the scheme over its first four years highlighted key achievements in operational efficiency and organisational recruitment.

The Cabinet highlighted expanded reach and higher standards across the force. There has been a broadened recruitment footprint for Agniveers across districts nationwide, backed by a more standardised and transparent recruitment process.

Agniveers have demonstrated exceptionally high levels of physical fitness, morale, motivation, competitive spirit, discipline and technological prowess.

The scheme has also ensured continuous enhancement of skills, technological adaptability and educational growth during service. Pointing to inclusivity, there is now greater opening up of various branches of the Defence Forces for women.

Under the updated Agniveer pathway, all recruits will serve an initial tenure of four years with a base stipend, Seva Nidhi accumulation and foundational military training.

At the end of Year 4, the top 25 per cent based on merit assessment will be offered immediate regular employment in the Defence Forces under Tier 1 selection.

The remaining 75 per cent, subject to willingness, will move into Tier 2 engagement for Years 5-6, with an extended two-year service carrying higher remuneration, enhanced Seva Nidhi and seniority benefits.

After completion of Year 6, 100 per cent of the remaining cohort, subject to willingness and meeting selection criteria, will be offered full enrolment as regular soldiers into the Armed Forces.