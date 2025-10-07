10-Hour Sleep, Healthy Diet: Here's Your Post-Dengue Recovery Care Guide

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection transmitted from mosquitoes to humans. It usually spreads during the rainy season and in regions with tropical or subtropical climates.

Most people infected with dengue show no symptoms. However, those who do often experience high fever, headaches, body pain, nausea, and rashes. Recovery usually takes one to two weeks, but some may develop severe dengue that requires hospital care.

Although treatment for dengue is available, many people are unaware that it often leaves behind lasting fatigue and weakness. Most believe recovery begins once the fever drops and platelet levels return to normal, but in reality, the true healing process starts after the virus has left the body.

What Is Post-Dengue Fatigue Syndrome?

Many people suffer from Post-Dengue Fatigue Syndrome (PDFS), which causes weakness, body aches, and mood changes. This condition can last for several weeks or even months.

PDFS is not simply 'feeling tired'; it is a medically recognised condition that seriously affects one’s quality of life.

What are the side effects that can stay even after recovery from Dengue?

Reports suggest that the following side effects may remain after dengue:

Persistent fatigue and weakness, known as post-viral asthenia

Ongoing muscle aches and headaches

Loss of appetite

Hair loss

Difficulty concentrating

Post-Dengue recovery diet

Recovery from dengue takes time; it’s a gradual journey back to health. As per many medical reports, the body needs at least 8 to 10 hours of proper sleep without disturbance. Staying hydrated is essential. Include foods rich in vitamins and proteins in your diet to boost immunity and help with cell repair. Avoid fried, spicy, and processed foods, as they can upset the stomach and slow down recovery.

What is the post-Dengue diet plan for fast recovery?

To recover from dengue, patients should eat nutritious meals and maintain a balanced diet. Here is the right diet plan for post-dengue recovery, along with tips to improve your health.

Begin your day with a light breakfast such as milk with plain cornflakes, plain yoghurt with fruits, porridge, or moong dal chilla. You can also try poha with vegetables. For lunch and dinner, choose fibre-rich foods like 2 rotis with dal, rice with chicken curry, fish curry with roti or rice, or a salad with boiled chickpeas, chicken, paneer, or another good protein source.

Vitamin C-rich foods such as amla, papaya, and orange juice help strengthen antibodies, speeding up recovery and acting as a natural aid for dengue fever.

Include easy-to-digest foods like green vegetables, apples, bananas, soups, cereal, and herbal tea.