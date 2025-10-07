Celebrity Hairstylist Jawed Habib And His Son Booked In Multi-Crore Crypto Fraud, Police Issue Lookout Notices

Jawed Habib, celebrity hairstylist, and his family have been named in a multi-crore crypto fraud case. Sambhal police have filed 20 cases against him, his father, Habib Ahmed, and his son, Anosh Habib, for defrauding over 100 people of crores of rupees. A lookout notice has been issued against him and his son, as police are unable to track them. According to the police investigation, the case dates back to two years. In 2023, a grand event was organised at the royal palace Venkat Hall in the Sarayatrain area of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Around 150 participants were promised returns of 50-70 per cent on investments in Bitcoin and Binance coins. When they failed to pay, investors approached the police and narrated their ordeal.

The local police teams are now preparing to raid locations in Mumbai and Delhi. It is believed that Habib was operating from his Delhi residence in New Friends Colony. The residence, also the registered address of Follicle Global Company, was the epicentre of the alleged scam. The Habibs have now shut down the company and are absconding. Police say more names could be added as the investigation progresses.

Who is Jawed Habib?

He is one of the celebrated hairstylists who owns Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Ltd., which operates across the country. Habib's grandfather, Nazir Ahmed, served as the official hairdresser for Lord Linlithgow, Lord Mountbatten, and Jawaharlal Nehru. His father, Habib Ahmed, also worked for the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After working with his father for a long time, in 2000, he started his independent salon, Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty. He is also the only hairstylist to be featured in The Times and Forbes magazine.