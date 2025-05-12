sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 12th 2025, 17:38 IST

11 Impressive Health Benefits Of Delhi’s Favourite Gond Katira

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Gond Kathira.
Gond Kathira. | Image: FreePik

Gond Kathira is a gum exuded by the Astragalus species.

Also known as Tragacanth gum or Badam Pisin, Gond Kathira is a natural laxative that aids in regulating bowel movements and preventing constipation, among other health benefits, especially during the summer season.

A beloved ingredient for Delhiites, it’s a go-to remedy to beat the heat, often used to prepare a refreshing sharbat on those scorching summer days.

As per multiple sources, here are 11 impressive health benefits of Gond Kathira that you may or may not have known before.

Benefits of Gond Kathira you should know

  • Body Cooler: Gond Kathira acts as a natural cooling agent, helping to lower your body temperature and preventing heat-related issues such as heatstroke.
  • Digestion: Due to its high fiber content, Gond Kathira is widely used to relieve constipation. It aids in reducing bloating, promoting healthy digestion, and improving overall gut health.
  • Infection fighter: The gummy texture of Gond Kathira helps strengthen your immune system, making it easier for your body to fight off infections.
  • Skin health: Struggling with dry skin? Gond Kathira is your solution. It keeps your skin hydrated, moisturized, and can help prevent acne breakouts.
  • Bone Health: Enjoy Gond Kathira guilt-free; this ingredient works like magic, especially for athletes or anyone facing bone-related issues. It contributes to improved bone strength and resilience. Packed with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, Gond Kathira supports healthy bones and joints, making it a powerful ally for overall skeletal health.
  • Weight Management: Gond Kathira can be a great companion on your weight management journey. It promotes a feeling of fullness, helping reduce overeating and curb unnecessary cravings.
  • Improves Heart Health: Looking for a natural way to support your heart? Gond Kathira may help regulate cholesterol levels and maintain healthy blood pressure, making it a great addition for overall cardiovascular wellness
  • Hair and Scalp Care: Gond Kathira helps manage dandruff by keeping the scalp moisturized. It improves hair texture, reduces flakiness, and supports healthy hair growth.
  • Relieves Urinary Issues: Regular intake of Gond Kathira may help reduce inflammation in the urinary tract and ease burning sensations during urination.
  • Boosts Energy: Feeling sluggish? Gond Kathira can provide a natural energy boost, helping you feel more active and refreshed.
  • Natural Thickener: Thanks to its gummy texture, Gond Kathira is a versatile ingredient often used as a natural thickener in soups, desserts, and cooling beverages like sharbats.

