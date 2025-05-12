11 Impressive Health Benefits Of Delhi’s Favourite Gond Katira

Updated May 12th 2025, 17:38 IST
Gond Kathira is a gum exuded by the Astragalus species.
Also known as Tragacanth gum or Badam Pisin, Gond Kathira is a natural laxative that aids in regulating bowel movements and preventing constipation, among other health benefits, especially during the summer season.
A beloved ingredient for Delhiites, it’s a go-to remedy to beat the heat, often used to prepare a refreshing sharbat on those scorching summer days.
As per multiple sources, here are 11 impressive health benefits of Gond Kathira that you may or may not have known before.
Published May 12th 2025, 17:35 IST