  • Deadliest Measles Outbreak In 30 Years Sweeps Through USA And Canada: What's Causing The Spread

Updated May 12th 2025, 12:16 IST

Deadliest Measles Outbreak In 30 Years Sweeps Through USA And Canada: What's Causing The Spread

So far, the US has recorded up to 1,000 confirmed measles cases and three deaths, according to state and local data released on Friday.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Measles.
Measles. | Image: Pexels

The measles outbreak in the USA and Canada in 2025 has been recorded as one of the deadliest in the last 30 years.

So far, the US has recorded over 1,000 confirmed measles cases and three deaths, according to state and local data released on Friday.

Texas is grappling with growing fears over the measles outbreak

According to multiple reports, out of a total of 1,012 measles cases recorded in the US, Texas alone has reported 1,001 confirmed cases, accounting for nearly 70% of the national measles resurgence.

Published May 12th 2025, 11:54 IST