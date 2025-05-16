12 Amazing Foods That Are Good For Your Liver

Your liver is not only one of the largest organs in your body, but also one of the most vital. It performs over 500 essential functions that help keep you alive and well. From filtering toxins to aiding digestion, the liver plays a central role in your overall health.

“It is about the size of a football and weighs about 3 pounds in the average-sized person. The liver is located on the upper right side of a person’s body, behind the lower ribs. Almost all the blood in a person’s body passes through the liver," states Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The liver performs hundreds of functions, including storing nutrients; removing waste products and worn-out cells from the blood; filtering and processing chemicals in food, alcohol and medications; and producing bile, a solution that helps digest fats and eliminate waste products."

That’s why taking care of your liver is so important, it's the powerhouse behind many of the processes that keep your body running smoothly.

12 amazing foods for liver health

Good foods for liver health. Image: Pexels

Here are 12 amazing foods that are good for your health, as per Medical News Today: