Updated May 16th 2025, 16:44 IST

12 Amazing Foods That Are Good For Your Liver

The liver is the powerhouse behind many of the processes that keep your body running smoothly.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Liver Health
Liver Health | Image: Pexels

Your liver is not only one of the largest organs in your body, but also one of the most vital. It performs over 500 essential functions that help keep you alive and well. From filtering toxins to aiding digestion, the liver plays a central role in your overall health.

“It is about the size of a football and weighs about 3 pounds in the average-sized person. The liver is located on the upper right side of a person’s body, behind the lower ribs. Almost all the blood in a person’s body passes through the liver," states Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The liver performs hundreds of functions, including storing nutrients; removing waste products and worn-out cells from the blood; filtering and processing chemicals in food, alcohol and medications; and producing bile, a solution that helps digest fats and eliminate waste products." 

That’s why taking care of your liver is so important, it's the powerhouse behind many of the processes that keep your body running smoothly.

12 amazing foods for liver health

Good foods for liver health. Image: Pexels

Here are 12 amazing foods that are good for your health, as per Medical News Today:

  1. Coffee: All kinds of coffee can reduce Chronic liver disease.
  2. Oatmeal: Add fibre to your meal by eating oatmeal, which is one of the easiest ways to incorporate it into your diet.
  3. Green Tea: Moderate use of green tea is beneficial for Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).
  4. Garlic: As per the study, the use of 800 mg of garlic powder for 15 weeks showed the result of improvement in fat buildup.  
  5. Berries: Any kind of berries, blueberries, raspberries, and cranberries, are rich in antioxidants called polyphenols, which are good for liver health. 
  6. Grapes: Eating grapes with skin or seeds can reduce the chance of liver problems such as liver enlargement, fat buildup and inflammation.
  7. Grapefruit: Research has also found that the naringin and naringenin antioxidants can help reduce inflammation in the liver and protect its cells.
  8. Prickly pear: As per Medical News Today, the fruit and juice of prickly pear are beneficial to liver health.
  9. Plant foods: Eating a diet loaded with lots of vegetables, fruits, legumes, etc, can lower liver-related diseases. 
  10. Fatty fish: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, consuming fatty fish can reduce conditions such as NAFLD.
  11. Nuts: A simple way to keep the liver healthy and protect your liver from NAFLD.
  12. Olive Oil: Reduces oxidative stress and improves liver function.

Published May 16th 2025, 15:44 IST