  • Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With ‘Tennis Ball-Sized’ Liver Tumour, What You Should Know About Liver Health

Updated May 16th 2025, 11:09 IST

Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With ‘Tennis Ball-Sized’ Liver Tumour, What You Should Know About Liver Health

Dipika Kakar's husband actor, Shoaib Ibrahim broke the news in a vlog on his YouTube channel.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. | Image: Instagram

Actress Dipika Kakar, who is known for her outstanding role in the television soap opera Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (2019), has recently been diagnosed with a liver tumour, which is the size of a tennis ball.

Dipika Kakar's husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared the news in a vlog on his YouTube channel.

The vlog titled ‘Need your Prayers’ further revealed that Kakar will be undergoing surgery soon.

Ibrahim states in the video, which has garnered over 1 million views, “Dipika is not well. There is a serious stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach, and initially, we thought it was due to acidity. When the pain did not go away after treating for 1-2 days, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated my father. He put her on some antibiotics and suggested some blood tests….”

"The blood test showed an infection in her body. Our doctor asked us to visit again, and when we met him, he asked us to do a CT scan, and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver, which is the size of a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us”.

Published May 16th 2025, 10:51 IST