Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With ‘Tennis Ball-Sized’ Liver Tumour, What You Should Know About Liver Health

Actress Dipika Kakar, who is known for her outstanding role in the television soap opera Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (2019), has recently been diagnosed with a liver tumour, which is the size of a tennis ball.

Dipika Kakar's husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared the news in a vlog on his YouTube channel.

The vlog titled ‘Need your Prayers’ further revealed that Kakar will be undergoing surgery soon.

Ibrahim states in the video, which has garnered over 1 million views, “Dipika is not well. There is a serious stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach, and initially, we thought it was due to acidity. When the pain did not go away after treating for 1-2 days, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated my father. He put her on some antibiotics and suggested some blood tests….”