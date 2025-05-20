com score card
Updated May 20th 2025, 18:01 IST

12 Hidden Signs Of Mental Health Struggles That Often Go Unnoticed

Being aware of these signs can help you take early, meaningful steps toward support and healing.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Signs of mental health struggles. | Image: Pexels

With the constant demands of home, work, and trying to balance every aspect of life, things can sometimes feel overwhelming and out of control.

Life isn’t easy, no doubt about that. But it's important not to let fleeting moments of anxiety, stress, or negativity take over and define your well-being.

If you’ve been feeling unlike yourself lately, it may be time to reflect and look for subtle signs that something deeper could be going on.

Mental health struggles often manifest in ways that are easy to overlook.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, there are 12 key signs and symptoms of mental health challenges that are important to recognize, not just in yourself, but also in those around you, including family and friends.

Being aware of these can help you take early, meaningful steps toward support and healing.

The 12 key signs and symptoms of mental health challenges

  1. Changes in sleep or appetite.
  2. Experiencing a rapid or dramatic shift in mood or depressed feelings.
  3. A sudden social withdrawal and loss of interest in activities you previously enjoyed.
  4. Finding difficulty in performing familiar tasks.
  5. Difficulty in focusing, concentrating, memory or logical thought and speech.
  6. Becoming sensitive to sounds, smells, touch and sights.
  7. Withdrawing from doing any activity.
  8. Zoning out and feeling disconnected from oneself or your surroundings.
  9. Putting yourself down with negative thinking or illogical thinking.
  10. A strong sense of nervousness.
  11. A very odd behaviour compared to others.
  12. Increased absenteeism, worsening performance in school and office. 

Published May 20th 2025, 18:01 IST