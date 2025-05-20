After Hong Kong And Singapore, New COVID-19 Surge Crosses 250 Cases In India

One of the deadliest diseases in the world, COVID-19, is making a comeback, affecting several countries across Asia.

Alerts about the new wave of COVID-19 were first issued by health officials in various Asian countries, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

Despite the rising cases of COVID-19 in many countries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated during a review held on Monday that the current situation in India is “under control,” with only 257 active cases reported as of May 19.

New COVID-19 surge in Asia

Amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported a 28% increase in infections by the end of May, with cases rising to approximately 14,200 from the previous week.

In the lead-up to May 3, Hong Kong also reported 31 severe cases of COVID-19, according to its Health Ministry.

Reports indicate that the current surge in COVID-19 cases is largely linked to the JN.1 variant, which was first identified in 2023.

What is JN.1?

Here are eight must-know facts about JN.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2 - the original virus- that causes COVID-19.