Updated May 20th 2025, 16:20 IST

After Hong Kong And Singapore, New COVID-19 Surge Crosses 250 Cases In India

Reports indicate that the current surge in COVID-19 cases is largely linked to the JN.1 variant, which was first identified in 2023.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
COVID-19 Surge In India.
COVID-19 Surge In India. | Image: Pexels

One of the deadliest diseases in the world, COVID-19, is making a comeback, affecting several countries across Asia.

Alerts about the new wave of COVID-19 were first issued by health officials in various Asian countries, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

Despite the rising cases of COVID-19 in many countries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated during a review held on Monday that the current situation in India is “under control,” with only 257 active cases reported as of May 19.

New COVID-19 surge in Asia

Amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported a 28% increase in infections by the end of May, with cases rising to approximately 14,200 from the previous week.

In the lead-up to May 3, Hong Kong also reported 31 severe cases of COVID-19, according to its Health Ministry.

Reports indicate that the current surge in COVID-19 cases is largely linked to the JN.1 variant, which was first identified in 2023.

What is JN.1?

Here are eight must-know facts about JN.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2 - the original virus- that causes COVID-19.

  1. JN.1 variant was first identified in August 2023.
  2. This new sub-strain evolved from the Omicron lineage’s BA.2.86, featuring 30 mutations evading immunity.
  3. Sore throat, fever, dry cough, nausea, and vomiting are some common symptoms that patients infected with JN.1 commonly exhibit. 
  4. World Health Organization (WHO) once labelled JN.1 a 'Variant of Interest', but currently presents a low global health risk.
  5. JN.1 is no less concerning than other variants; this highly infectious strain exhibits greater immune evasion and transmissibility, largely due to the L455S mutation.
  6. Starting from November 2023 to March 2024, JN.1 showed an increasing trend in transmission.
  7. Previously approved antivirals, including Paxlovid, Veklury, and Lagevrio, demonstrate effectiveness against JN.
  8. To contain the variant’s spread, the NIH emphasises that monitoring efforts like genomic assessments, wastewater surveillance, and digital tracking are a must.

Published May 20th 2025, 15:46 IST