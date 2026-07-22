20-Year-Old Suffers 'Widow Maker' Heart Attack In Faridabad, Treated Within Golden Hour

Faridabad: In a case that challenges the common belief that heart attacks occur only in older people, a 20-year-old man was recently treated for a major heart attack at SSB Heart and Multispeciality Hospital, Faridabad.

He had come to the hospital’s emergency around 1:30 a.m. with severe chest pain, palpitations and profuse sweating. Tests confirmed an acute anterior wall myocardial infarction, a serious form of heart attack.

An emergency coronary angiography revealed a complete blockage in the left anterior descending, or LAD, artery— often called the 'widow maker', which supplies blood to a large part of the heart. The patient’s heart-pumping capacity had fallen to approximately 40%, indicating significant damage to the heart muscle.

Recognising the seriousness of the condition, the cardiac team at SSB Hospital immediately performed a primary angioplasty and stenting within one hour of the patient reaching the hospital. Using specialised catheter-based techniques, they placed an advanced, medicine-releasing stent to restore blood flow to the heart and keep the artery open at the blockage site. Despite the complicated procedure, treatment was initiated without delay; consequently, he recovered well and was discharged in a stable condition.

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Heart attacks are no longer limited to older people

According to leading cardiologists, this case reflects a worrying increase in premature heart attacks among people in their twenties and thirties.

“A heart attack in a 20-year-old is a warning signal for the entire society. Young people often believe that only the elderly develop heart disease and may ignore symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness or unusual sweating. In a heart attack, every minute of delay means further damage to the heart muscle,” said Dr. S. S. Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, SSB Healthcare.

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He said the growing risk of heart disease among young adults may be linked to several factors, including Smoking, vaping, tobacco use, sedentary lifestyle, frequent consumption of processed high-fat foods leading to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, along with chronic stress, inadequate sleep and genetic or family-related risk factors.

A lesser-known test may help identify hidden risk

Dr. Bansal also highlighted the importance of a test, Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a blood test that is still not commonly performed in India but may reveal an important hidden risk factor in young patients. People with premature heart disease or a strong family history tend to have high levels of Lp(a) and should discuss this test with their cardiologist,” he said.

Unlike routine cholesterol levels, Lp(a) is largely determined by genetics and a person may be at increased risk even when they exercise regularly, maintain a healthy lifestyle, or have no obvious risk factors.

Based on the individual’s overall risk, the cardiologist may also advise a lesser-known test - CT coronary angiography, commonly called a CT scan of the heart which produces detailed images of the heart arteries and can help doctors see any narrowing or blockage with only a 15-minute scan.

Doctors advise people to seek emergency medical attention when chest discomfort is accompanied by sweating, breathlessness, nausea, dizziness, palpitations or pain spreading to the arm, shoulder, back, neck or jaw.

“Every minute counts during a heart attack and any delay can irreversibly damage the heart and lead to lifelong heart problems, reduced stamina, heart failure or even death,” Dr. Bansal said.

In this case, the angioplasty and stenting were completed within one hour of the patient reaching the hospital. The immediate action taken by the cardiac team at SSB Hospital helped save the patient’s life.

SSB Hospital provides round-the-clock cardiac emergency and angioplasty stenting services, ensuring that heart-attack patients can receive immediate treatment even during the night and on holidays.