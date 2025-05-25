Covid Latest News: Fresh Cases in West Bengal, 2 Deaths in Thane and Bengaluru

A 21-year-old Mumbra resident died at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district due to Covid-19. The patient was undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital in Thane.

This marks the latest casualty from the infection.

Before this, an 86-year-old individual who tested positive for Covid in Bengaluru has also passed away. The patient was reportedly suffering from comorbidities and admitted to Aster Hospital, Whitefield.

Currently, there are 18 active Covid-19 cases in Thane. As a precautionary measure, the state administration has directed civil hospitals to prepare over 40 beds to accommodate patients in the event of a further rise in cases.

Surge in Covid-19 Cases Across the Country

India is witnessing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, with new infections being reported from various parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, among others.

In terms of state-wise data, Kerala reported a total of 95 cases as of May 12, 2025, with 69 active cases and one death. The state has also recorded 27 recoveries. Kerala is followed by Tamil Nadu with 66 cases and Maharashtra with 56. Other states including Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim have also reported fresh infections.

West Bengal has reported four new Covid-19 cases in recent days. However, the Health Department has stated that there is no cause for concern at the moment.

Union Health Secretary Reviews Situation

Amid the countrywide surge, the Union Health Secretary has reviewed the situation, according to sources.

Most of the new cases are being reported from states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Officials noted that the majority of these cases are mild and are being managed through home isolation.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and, through its multiple agencies, is closely monitoring the situation.

Noida Reports First Covid-19 Case

Noida has reported its first Covid-19 case in the latest wave, after a 55-year-old woman tested positive for the virus, which is reportedly linked to a new strain.

According to the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Dr. Narendra Kumar, the woman has been placed under home isolation in Sector 110, Noida. Her husband and maid have tested negative.

The woman had recently undertaken a train journey.

Delhi Govt Issues Advisory to Hospitals

As fresh Covid-19 cases continue to emerge across the country, the Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory to all hospitals in the capital, asking them to remain prepared with adequate beds, vaccines, ventilators, masks, and oxygen supplies in case of an emergency.