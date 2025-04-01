4 Most Toxic Drinks For Your Heart Health Include THIS Starbucks Beverage, US Cardiologist Shares List

New York: Heart attacks and heart diseases have increased at an alarming rate in the past few years, across the world. While people take precautions to maintain their heart health, there are a lot of food items and drinks that people consume, unaware of their negative effects.

A New York-based cardiologist with an experience of over three decades has shared a list of the most toxic drinks for one's heart health, and the list includes a very popular Starbucks beverage.

4 Most Toxic Drinks for Your Heart Health: US Cardiologist Shares List

Dr. Evan Levine, a cardiologist based in New York's Scarsdale, has completed more than 30 years in the medical profession and also runs a successful TikTok channel, where he shares health tips and advices for a good heart and healthcare in general.

Dr. Evan Levine recently shared a video titled, "The Ten Most Toxic Drinks for Your Heart' and on the basis of that video, New York post exclusively spoke to the cardiologist, and asked him about his top four most toxic drinks for heart health.

Alcohol: An expected name in the list is alcohol and according to the cardiologist, it increases blood pressure atrial fibrillation and triglycerides. He said that one or less drinks a day if you don't have heart issues is okay, but when consumed in higher doses, alcohol is “a direct toxin to the heart”. The doctor also spoke about ‘Alcohol Cardiomyopathy’, a heart condition caused by extremely heavy consumption of alcohol and can be fatal. Energy Drinks: With awareness on fitness, the youth have been exercising to keep their health in check but at the same time, the consumption of energy drinks has been popularised. According to Dr. Evan Levine, these energy drinks including Red Bull and Monster are very toxic for one's heart health; he has called them the “battery acid for the heart”. Apart from more caffeine than coffee, these energy drinks also have an extremely high amount of sugar. Soda: Another drink, that is a regular feature for a lot of people across the world, is soda. Any kind of aerated drink has a lot of sugar in it, which increases weight, triglycerides and blood sugar levels. Soda increases the risk of diabetes and all of these issues directly affect the human heart. Starbucks Frappuccino: The last and most alarming drink included in the list of the most toxic for the heart, is a very popular Starbucks beverage - Frappuccino. Dr. Evan Levine was quoted by NYP as saying, “A grande iced frap used to be my favourite until I realised I actually got a high off this stuff and then crashed within two hours”. Calling out the alarming amount of sugar and caffeine in the Frappuccino, the cardiologist said, “it's potentially dangerous stress on the heart for anyone with heart disease to drink these concoctions of caffeine and sugar and and a perfect storm to induce palpitations”.