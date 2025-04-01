4 Most Toxic Drinks For Your Heart Health Include THIS Starbucks Beverage, US Cardiologist Shares List

Updated April 1st 2025, 12:48 IST
New York: Heart attacks and heart diseases have increased at an alarming rate in the past few years, across the world. While people take precautions to maintain their heart health, there are a lot of food items and drinks that people consume, unaware of their negative effects.
A New York-based cardiologist with an experience of over three decades has shared a list of the most toxic drinks for one's heart health, and the list includes a very popular Starbucks beverage.
Dr. Evan Levine, a cardiologist based in New York's Scarsdale, has completed more than 30 years in the medical profession and also runs a successful TikTok channel, where he shares health tips and advices for a good heart and healthcare in general.
Dr. Evan Levine recently shared a video titled, "The Ten Most Toxic Drinks for Your Heart' and on the basis of that video, New York post exclusively spoke to the cardiologist, and asked him about his top four most toxic drinks for heart health.
These drinks are very common and we may not even realise the extent of damage that they may have on our health, especially heart health. These little changes, once made and followed, can make our heart healthier and also improve our life expectancy.
